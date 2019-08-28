When a family lost their home on Old CCC Road to a fire, the community stepped in to help.
In May, the Russel-White family’s home caught fire. Two members suffered injuries and one is still in the hospital, said Thomas Hunter, a friend of the family.
He saw it as an opportunity to give back to a family that had given to him.
“They’re a second family of mine, I love them to death. They’ve done so much for me,” Hunter said.
With the home in the state it’s in, Hunter said the family is planning to tear it down. Rebuilding won’t be cheap, and they lost nearly everything inside. On top of their medical bills, he said it was clear the Russel-Whites needed help.
“I am trying to keep it so they don’t have to sell the land,” Hunter said. “I said ‘give me a few weeks, we’ll see what we can do,’ and then we came up with this fun yard sale idea. “We thought about car washes, but I’m too lazy for that. I didn’t want to go out and wash cars, but people love a yard sale.”
When he approached his church, Marshes of Glynn Baptist, about doing a yard sale, the answer came with little hesitation.
“I asked if I could have the sale here, and before I even finished ‘Hey, don’t even ask, you can do it here,’” Hunter said.
Next, he needed to get the word out. He first went to social media, posting images of the family and their damaged home and asking for donations for the sale. Following that, he called into a local radio show to spread the word.
He said got quite a response from the Golden Isles community. As of Tuesday, two rooms of the church are packed with furniture, appliances, clothes, books and other odds and ends.
“I did not expect this. I stressed that on (local radio station) WGIG. This is two days’ worth of stuff,” Hunter said, referring to one of the rooms.
Collecting, storing and organizing the household goods for sale has been a group effort by Marshes of Glynn Baptist Church, Hunter said, but church members say Hunter has been spearheading the whole effort.
The yard sale will officially begin at 7 a.m. this Saturday and run until 5 p.m., Hunter said. There will also be a $5 bag fill-up for clothes, unless noted otherwise.
“You can find pretty much anything you need here. It’s sort of been my slogan on the radio — this is Black Friday in August,” Hunter said.
All proceeds will go to the Russel-Whites to help rebuild their home. The family will get all the goods left over, such as furniture and appliances. After that, Hunter said he’ll either look at a second yard sale or find another family in need.
The church is also taking cash, checks and gift cards on behalf of the family, he said. Wesley United Methodist Church on St. Simons Island still holds the top spot, he said, pitching in a $500 Walmart gift card.
Thursday is the last day the church will accept donations for the yard sale. Anyone looking to drop off donations can do so from 5-7 p.m. today and Thursday at Marshes of Glynn, 3780 U.S. Highway 82.
Checks should be written to Marshes of Glynn Baptist Church. The church will collect monetary donations for the family, Hunter said.
For more information about contributing, contact Hunter at 912-506-1151.
With two rooms full of furniture and goods to sell, Hunter said he’s extremely grateful to the community and everyone who’s donated. He’s personally more than satisfied but will not turn away anyone who wants to help the family.
“I could come on Saturday and not sell anything, and I would still be proud,” Hunter said. There’s enough furnishings here for a house.”