Every summer, the Roosevelt Lawrence Community Center offers programming for local children, providing them with daily meals, recreation and education.
This year, due to the pandemic, the program had to be canceled. But the center’s staff found a second best option to still provide support to its families.
Between June 1 and July 31, the center provided more than 7,000 meals to children in Brunswick.
“It’s a help for the parents, because they have to work,” said Langston Gamble, site coordinator at the center. “… Offering breakfast and lunch, that helps them, because then they only have to worry about dinner.”
The center provided 140 meals daily to children ages 3 to 18. Each bag of food distributed included a breakfast, lunch and a snack. The center tripled the amount of meals given out on Fridays and provided children with breakfast and lunch for Saturday and Sunday.
The daily menus offered a variety of juices, cereals, fresh fruits and vegetables and meats.
“We’re just giving to the local kids in the community, anybody who comes by,” Gamble said. “Drive-bys, walk-bys, no matter.”
The Glynn County Board of Education sponsored the program. Normally, the center would serve 175 students during the summer months. While families wish that program could have been offered this year, this food distribution was a helpful second option, Gamble said.
“They’d rather them be here, but they love it,” he said. “It’s a big help to them.”