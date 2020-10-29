On Saturday, the Geechee Kunda BRAG Dream Team will host a bike ride in honor of Ahmaud Arbery.
The ride starts at 1:30 p.m. Saturday in Howard Coffin Park, 1402 Sonny Miller Way in Brunswick. All participants must wear helmets and face masks, according to the organizers. Bagged lemonade will be sold for $5, all proceeds going to the Arbery family.
Arbery, a Black man, was chased and killed by three White men in February of this year.
Travis McMichael, 34, Gregory McMichael, 64, and William “Roddie” Bryan, 51, are each charged with malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, false imprisonment and criminal attempt to commit false imprisonment in the incident. They are currently being held in the Glynn County Detention Center with a bond hearing scheduled for Nov. 12.
— The Brunswick News