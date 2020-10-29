Community bike ride for Abery family set for Saturday

{p class=”p1”}On Saturday, the Geechee Kunda BRAG Dream Team will host a bike ride in honor of Ahmaud Arbery.

The ride starts at 1:30 p.m. Saturday in Howard Coffin Park, 1402 Sonny Miller Way in Brunswick. All participants must wear helmets and face masks, according to the organizers. Bagged lemonade will be sold for $5, all proceeds going to the Arbery family.

Arbery, a Black man, was chased and killed by three White men in February of this year.

Travis McMichael, 34, Gregory McMichael, 64, and William “Roddie” Bryan, 51, are each charged with malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, false imprisonment and criminal attempt to commit false imprisonment in the incident. They are currently being held in the Glynn County Detention Center with a bond hearing scheduled for Nov. 12.

More from this section

Insurance advisor keeps customer service No. 1

Insurance advisor keeps customer service No. 1

Wading through the maze known as health insurance can be a difficult task, especially when you’re approaching retirement age, and Medicare coverage is constantly changing. Many people opt to carry only Original Medicare, but insurance brokers, like LaTasha Rozier, owner of LaTasha Rozier Hea…

+13
Eager crowd greets arrival of mega crane

Eager crowd greets arrival of mega crane

A welcoming committee of about a thousand folks lined the waterfront Tuesday morning and crowded the St. Simons Island pier, craning their necks as the colossal VB 10,000 plodded its way toward destiny.

+11
Eager crowd greets arrival of mega crane

Eager crowd greets arrival of mega crane

A welcoming committee of about a thousand folks lined the waterfront Tuesday morning and crowded the St. Simons Island Pier, craning their necks as the colossal VB 10,000 plodded its way toward destiny.