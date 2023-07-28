The Coastal Georgia Area Community Action Authority gathered up supporters of the Rise Risley project on Thursday to discuss the direction of the effort to repurpose the historic school starting with a major fundraising campaign.
Henderson and Co., a North Carolina-based consulting firm, is partnering with the community action authority to kickstart the project after it lost momentum during the COVID-19 pandemic, said Tres Hamilton, CEO of the authority.
Kevin Krulewitch, project manager and senior consultant for Henderson and Co., explained the game plan going forward.
The Rise Risley initiative began with conversations in 2018 about the ways that generational poverty, lack of public transportation and other challenges prevent many families from being self-sufficient. Those talks led to a plan to open a location in Brunswick to centralize nonprofits that offer or can help residents access affordable child care, rent assistance, early childhood and adult education, job training, healthy food and more.
That central location is the Risley campus.
There’s a good path forward to completely overhaul the historic structures on the Risley campus — the first public school for African American children in Glynn County. It was originally opened in 1870, and buildings on the campus are on the National Registry of Historic Places.
Tax credits, grants and fundraising will be the funding sources for this project, he explained. And it’s going to be a big initiative. Henderson and Co. will spearhead the effort, but a council of representatives from Brunswick will oversee the process.
Finding the best use of each building on the campus is something Krulewitch said he’s excited about. He anticipates five anchor tenants will take up about 60% of the campus and suggests using the remaining 40% as “flex space.” He compared it to a shared kitchen, where chefs can rent sections of a commercially licensed kitchen by the day or hour.
Instead of being used for cooking, though, the space on the Risley campus could be used by smaller organizations that offer their services on a weekly or monthly basis — those that need a space to hold a weekly evening class, for example.
Architectural plans should be ready to bid by the end of the year and fundraising could be completed by the end of April 2024, he said.
Roughly estimating, Krulewitch said renovating historic structures costs around 30% more than building something new. But there are plenty of financial reasons — not to mention the social and cultural benefits — to continue with the project on the historic campus.
Raising the money will be a challenge, but Krulewitch said part of the project will include a dedicated capital campaign committee made up of nonprofit and fundraising specialists.
He estimated $4 million to $5 million could be raised from grants and local philanthropic sources alone. He could not, however, even estimate how much the project will cost in total due to the quickly fluctuating costs of construction materials.
Along with fundraising, the federal government offers grants and tax credits specifically to preserve and repurpose historic structures, said Rebecca Fenwick with Ethos Preservation, a consultant specializing in restoring historic properties.
It’s not a pipe dream, Krulewitch said, it’s a perfectly achievable goal. He said more details would be publicized as the project continues.
While the current vision was established in 2018, Hamilton says it has its roots in former Brunswick Mayor Cornell Harvey’s 2015 election campaign call to “build a better Brunswick.”
Rise Risley was gaining steam prior to 2020. Volunteers had helped to clean out the buildings and renovations were nearly completed on the Jackson building, now called the Jackson Learning Center.