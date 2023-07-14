122218_risley 1
The Rise Risley project hopes to transform the campus into a resource hub for local families.

The local organization overseeing the progress of an initiative to create a hub of services for low-income families at the Risley campus in Brunswick has partnered with a firm that specializes in project design and historic preservation.

Coastal Georgia Area Community Action Authority will partner with Henderson and Co., a North Carolina-based firm, to continue the planning for the Rise Risley initiative and oversee the preservation of the historic Risley campus.

