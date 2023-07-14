The local organization overseeing the progress of an initiative to create a hub of services for low-income families at the Risley campus in Brunswick has partnered with a firm that specializes in project design and historic preservation.
Coastal Georgia Area Community Action Authority will partner with Henderson and Co., a North Carolina-based firm, to continue the planning for the Rise Risley initiative and oversee the preservation of the historic Risley campus.
The Rise Risley initiative began with conversations in 2018 about the ways that generational poverty, lack of public transportation and other challenges prevent many families from being self-sufficient. Those talks led to a plan to open a centralized location in Brunswick where families could access a variety of services, including affordable child care, financial support, job training, healthy food and more that’s offered by area nonprofits.
Work continued steadily through 2019 to prepare the historic Risley campus at 1800 Albany Street in Brunswick, but the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic slowed continued progress in 2020.
The pandemic also exacerbated and brought into stark relief many of the inequalities that the Rise Risley project is intended to address, said Tres Hamilton, CEO of Community Action, during a community input meeting this week.
“In essence, what we realized is that a lot of the times our families that have needs are unable to have those needs met because of the lack of transportation, not being able to get to those organizations that are meeting those needs,” Hamilton said. “And the fact is that a lot of times, we have many families that cannot thrive and cannot move forward and get on solid footing as it relates to self-sufficiency because of a lack of being able to access services.”
Community Action and Henderson and Company are now seeking additional community input on what sort of services the resource center at Risley should provide, due to the significant events that have occurred since the original vision for Rise Risley was created.
“That is where you, the community members, come in — to let us know whether or not these things are the same, whether or not they’ve changed,” Hamilton said.
The Risley campus is the first public school for African American children in Glynn County, and buildings on the campus are on the National Registry of Historic Places.
Preserving that history is wrapped into the Rise Risley initiative’s goals, Hamilton said.
Irvin Henderson, founder of Henderson and Company, said the Rise Risley project will revitalize a historic property while bringing needed services to the community.
“People need to be able to escape their history, their generational history,” he said. “If you’ve had difficulties in the past for whatever reason, then you need to have the services that are going to help you overcome those difficulties.”
Community input will be a major part of the upcoming planning process, he said.
“We believe in community engagement throughout the process, so we’ll do many meetings with the community in which folks can tell us how they feel, what they like, what they don’t like,” Henderson said.
The current budget covers 36 months of work, and the next three to six months will be devoted to planning and predevelopment, said Kevin Krulewitch, project manager and senior consultant for Henderson and Company.
“What we’re here to do tonight more than anything else is to get to know the community,” he said.