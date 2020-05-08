Coastal Georgia Area Community Action Authority recently announced that Alfaye Miller will serve as the agency’s new community services director.
In this role, Miller is responsible for the management, coordination and implementation of the Community Services Block Grant, Low Income Home Energy Assistance program, Rapid Re-Housing and several others programs in Glynn, McIntosh, Camden, Liberty and Bryan counties.
“I have a passion for working with the community, opening opportunities and bringing about positive measurable changes to both individuals and their families,” Miller said. “I am grateful for the opportunity to serve in this capacity.”
Miller is an Ocala, Fla., native, and she obtained her Bachelor of Science degree in criminology from Florida State University and her Master’s degree in public administration from Troy State University.
Miller spent 14 years in the criminal justice field. She later worked with the Department of Family and Children Services as a case manager and child abuse and neglect investigator, before working in social services as a therapeutic support specialist supervisor for Benchmark Family Services.
“We are ecstatic to have Alfaye join our team of dedicated change agents for this region,” said Tres Hamilton, CEO at Community Action. “I personally look forward to watching her division launch to the next level in this season. She brings experience in building and maintaining healthy relationships that minimize the cycle of poverty.”