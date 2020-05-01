Coastal Georgia Area Community Action Authority’s mission centers on serving those in the community who are often among the most vulnerable.
As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to have a devastating economic impact and shelter-in-place orders keep families and their students at home, many parents are struggling to make ends meet with reduced work hours, furloughs and job losses.
To aid these families, Community Action recently coordinated a non- contact drive-thru distribution that provided cases of baby formula, wipes and diapers to more than 80 families in Camden, Evans, Glynn and Liberty counties.
“These supplies will help head start families by assisting to relieve the stress they may be feeling during these uncertain times,” said Tres Hamilton, CEO of Community Action. “We choose to not allow this pandemic to be a hurdle in supporting our clients and providing resources when they need them most.”
Hamilton is also serving on Gov. Brian Kemp’s coronavirus task force community outreach committee.
Community Action provides child care and additional services at no cost to pregnant women, infants and toddlers through their early childhood education via Early Head Start, Head Start, Pre-K programs. Transportation is also provided for students in five counties at no cost, based on eligibility.
For more information, please visit coastalgacaa.org/early-childhood- education.