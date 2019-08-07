Community Action Authority explains role

ST. MARYS — The Coastal Georgia Area Community Action Authority has spent the last 52 years addressing poverty and helping people be self sufficient in a number of ways.
Tres Hamilton, the authority’s chief executive officer, explained her agency’s role Tuesday at the Camden Roundtable meeting in St. Marys.
“We allow people to come in and tell us their goals,” she said. “Some just need a little help.”
One of the ways the organization helps is through its Weatherization program. The agency will send in a team to evaluate a home and provide ways to make the dwellings more energy efficient.
The Weatherization program is important because low-income households contribute an estimated 17 percent of their income to pay for energy, compared to 4 percent for the average household. The work can range from adding insulation to changing light bulbs and shower heads.
The Weatherization Plus program goes even further. The program has helped people repair leaking pipes and roofs with the help of a Community Action group. One elderly couple on Sapelo Island received a new roof, skirting, plumbing, bathtub, insulation, cabinets and air conditioning.
The health of the man improved after the renovations because mold and mildew in the trailer had been affecting his breathing, Hamilton said.
The organization’s community services division provides a variety of services, including case management, education assistance, housing, advocacy and tax preparation assistance.
The housing advocacy program helps families in danger of being homeless or who are already homeless. The program assigns a caseworker to each family to work with landlords.
The Early Head Start program starts before the expectant mothers give birth, to ensure they have regular doctor’s visits and proper nutrition.
At three years old, the children make the transition to the regular Head Start program until they enter kindergarten.
Nutritious meals are prepared in four kitchens in the nine-county region, which is especially busy during summer vacation to help feed students.
Zerik Samples, the organization’s chief development officer, explained how the nonprofit was created in 1967, several years after President Lyndon Johnson announced the War on Poverty.
While the bulk of funding comes from government sources, the organization also depends of fundraisers and donations from foundations and private sources.
“We are trying to diversify funding,” Samples said. “We need lots of volunteer help. We want to make sure everyone understands what community action is."