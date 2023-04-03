The Communities of Coastal Georgia Foundation recently announced its selection of a new president and CEO.
Keeva Kase will begin in the new role this month. Most recently, Kase served as president and CEO of BCM Georgia, a faith-based housing stability and financial education nonprofit organization in Buckhead.
For more than 20 years, Kase has served nonprofits along the East Coast. He is a local to St. Simons and earned his Bachelor’s degree in religion and philosophy from Berry College. He went on to earn his Master of Divinity from Princeton Theological Seminary.
Keeva and his wife, Lauren, have a son, Ketch, and a daughter, Claire.
“This is deeply personal because I owe a lot to this region, so the opportunity to be a leader in the place that raised me is an incredible honor and responsibility,” Kase said. “ I cannot wait to get started engaging our communities and philanthropy for a better future for the region. We have a strong board, a great staff and a lot of work to do.”
The foundation’s executive committee of the board of directors led the search, assisted by Valerie Hepburn, a past president and CEO of the foundation.
The selection process included three half-day sessions, one in each of McIntosh, Glynn and Camden counties, the Foundation’s primary service area.
“Keeva Kase is a local son who is returning to his Coastal Georgia home after pursuing higher education and experience in management, administration and operation of charitable organizations,” said Hillary Stringfellow, board chair. “He has experience in all aspects of philanthropy and is excited to use his talents to engage donors as the mission of the Foundation is advanced. The board welcomes Keeva, and his family, and is excited for the next phase of Foundation leadership as the Foundation nears its twentieth anniversary.”