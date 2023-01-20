The Communities of Coastal Georgia Foundation has expanded the focus of its annual grant cycle this year in hopes of serving even more nonprofits in the area.
The 2023 Community Impact Fund annual grant cycle is open now for nonprofit organizations in Glynn, McIntosh and Camden counties.
The foundation has two focus areas this year: At-risk youth and capacity building. Grants will be awarded to nonprofits working with at-risk youth and their caregivers, as well as those looking to build their organization’s capacity.
Building capacity includes covering costs for administration, governance, planning, fundraising and expanding a nonprofit’s internal capacity.
The foundation has long focused on aiding organizations that serve the community’s youth. This additional focus on capacity building will expand that reach, said Laura Moore, chief financial officer, during a meeting at the foundation’s new downtown Brunswick office, 1316 Newcastle St., Suite 201.
“After COVID and everything, there’s a lot of new nonprofits and others that have gotten started that we don’t know about that we want to learn more about,” she said. “It’s a way also to help us become more knowledgable about what’s going on in our community.”
The foundation’s grant process has benefitted numerous organizations throughout the Golden Isles that are doing important work, said Ellen Post, grants and gifts manager for the foundation. Those include SOAR’s iCan Bike and iCan Swim camps, the Penguin Project at the Ritz and Coastal Outreach Soccer’s athletic and educational programming.
The foundation budgets for $75,000 in grant giving through this program each year. But often, they will distribute almost double that amount, thanks to partner support.
“There’s so many great applicants, and they’re doing such good work, it’s hard to say no,” Moore said.
Also new this year is a fully online application process, which began Jan. 1. The deadline to apply is Feb. 15.
Awards will be announced in early May, and the foundation will accept funding requests for up to $7,500. Past Community Impact Fund Grant recipients are welcome to reapply.
The online process is intended to be easier and more streamlined for everyone involved, Post said.
She encouraged applicants to clearly communicate the impact they have in their community.
“Be concise, and be specific about what you’re trying to do and about how what you’re trying to do is going to make a difference,” she said.
She also urged anyone with questions to reach out for support from foundation staff.
“We want everyone to be successful in the application process,” Post said. “We want them to be able to tell their story.”