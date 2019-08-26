The Faith Chapel bell chimed four times. Each ring paid tribute to a century of slavery in America, and each coincided with tolling bells up and down sites on the East Coast where enslaved men and women first stepped foot on American soil.
Jekyll Island was one of many communities that observed Remembering Ancestors and Healing Day on Sunday, to mark the 400th anniversary of the arrival of the first enslaved Africans brought to English colonies in North America.
At exactly 3 p.m., Jekyll Island Authority employees Stephanie Long and Cathy Haase rang the bell at Faith Chapel.
“It’s part of who we are, so if we don’t acknowledge it then we’re missing a large part of our own history,” said Long, manager of the Mosaic Museum on Jekyll.
The bell’s chimes were likely audible all around the island, including at the Wanderer Memory Trail at St. Andrews Beach, located at the southern-most point of Jekyll Island. There, two more JIA staff members welcomed visitors to the trail and answered their questions about the Wanderer, a slave ship.
The trail marks the spot that the Wanderer landed in 1858 with more than 500 enslaved Africans aboard. That practice had been outlawed in 1808, but was continuing 50 years later.
The site has been designated as a United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) Slave Route Project Site of Memory.
“It’s important history to remember,” said Emma Smith, educator at the Mosaic Museum. “And because we are a part of it, we want to make sure people know about this history in Georgia, on Jekyll Island.”
In 1619, the first enslaved Africans brought to English colonies in North America landed in Point Comfort, Va. Historians believe about 20 to 30 slaves were traded that day, commencing the centuries of brutality and injustice that will forever stain America’s legacy.
“This is a moment that’s really influential on our history of African Americans and also the history of the nation as a whole,” Long said. “Even today, we’re still dealing with issues of race and the legacy of slavery.”
Point Comfort was the first spot that a slave ship landed in America, and Jekyll Island is among the last.
The Wanderer Trail at St. Andrews Beach offers visitors a guided tour experience, using signage to tell the slave ship’s story.
“It follows the story of the Wanderer, which was the second to last slave ship to ever come to the United States,” said Kaylee Johnson, assistant manager of the Mosaic Museum.
The history of slavery is inextricable from the American story. Slaves have been part of the narrative since the beginning, and the legacy of slavery is woven into the fabric of this country.
“They were here right from the beginning — in chains, but they were here,” Long said.