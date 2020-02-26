Communities in Schools will host its annual fundraiser Friday, and this year’s event will have a new look.
The nonprofit will host an event called JAMbalaya, described as a “jammin’ benefit party with all the vibrancy of New Orleans.” The fundraiser will support the CIS mission to reduce the drop-out rate for Glynn County students.
“This is actually an event we’ve held every year, but we’re kind of rebranding it and revamping it this year,” said Lynn Love, executive director of CIS. “This year, it’s called JAMbalaya, and it will be kind of a Cajun, New Orleans type of theme.”
The event will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday at Village Creek Landing on St. Simons Island.
Crabdaddy’s will cater, and local band Jupiter Coyote will perform.
Tickets cost $75 and include dinner and two drinks. A cash bar will be available.
“All the proceeds go to Communities in Schools, and it will go to directly to student services, so anything students enrolled in our program might need, like basic needs or any kind of services for them,” Love said.
CIS is serving around 500 students this year. The nonprofit added sites at Altama Elementary and Needwood Middle School this school year. And during this part of the school year, Love said staff are working hard to make sure all CIS seniors graduate this May.
“It’s second semester, so it’s going to be really crunch time for our seniors, and we’ll be focusing hard on making sure those seniors are on track for graduation,” she said.
To purchase tickets, venmo CIS-Glynn38 or contact Casey Cate at ccate@cisglynn.org.