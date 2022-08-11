Communities in Schools

LaTorey Thorpe, a CIS staff member, and her students enjoy an activity in 2020.

 Provided photo

Communities in Schools achieved its mission this past year of supporting at-risk students all the way across the finish line to their graduation.

CIS of Glynn County, an affiliate of the nation’s largest dropout prevention organization, works in local schools to offer case management to students who need additional support.

More from this section

City planning commission defers action on 216-unit U.S. 17 development

City planning commission defers action on 216-unit U.S. 17 development

Brunswick Planning and Appeals Commission voted to defer a rezoning and annexation request that would pave the way for a 216-unit apartment complex and commercial development after dozens of residents from the Riverside neighborhood and Marshview condo complex showed up to Wednesday’s meeting.

Camden mill site under new ownership

Camden mill site under new ownership

Two decades after the largest civilian employer in Camden County declared bankruptcy, costing more than 900 employees their jobs, the site of the old Gilman Paper Co. will soon be home to a new tenant.