Communities in Schools achieved its mission this past year of supporting at-risk students all the way across the finish line to their graduation.
CIS of Glynn County, an affiliate of the nation’s largest dropout prevention organization, works in local schools to offer case management to students who need additional support.
It met the same success in 2021. CIS managed more than 573 students last school year, and all seniors served by the program graduated in May.
CIS served 94 students at Glynn Academy, 22 of whom were seniors. At Brunswick High School, 95 students were part of the program, including 14 seniors.
All graduating seniors had a plan to either attend college, join the military or go into the workforce, said Lynn Love, executive director of CIS, during a report to the Glynn County Board of Education.
CIS plans to manage about 840 students this school year and will expand into Glyndale Elementary.
“Glyndale Elementary has been on the school system’s list and our list for a few years now,” Love said. “And I was able to secure funding with a local family to go into Glyndale. So we’re really excited about that. We have already hired our site coordinator.”
CIS partners with Glynn County Schools to do the work. CIS staff meet regularly with school administrators to ensure their goals are aligned.
CIS staff also recently completed training on TBRI, or trust-based relational intervention, an evidence-based approach that emphasizes the importance of connecting with students who are being case managed.
This training will make a difference for CIS as the nonprofit addresses what’s become a prevalent issue in schools since the start of the pandemic. Student behaviors have worsened in the past few years, Love said.
“I don’t need to tell you that behaviors have been the big issue with students, especially the students we serve,” she said. “Our site coordinates just needed some extra tools.”
TBRI helps a staff member connect with students before helping them correct their behavior.
“It’s all about building that trust instead of going right into correction,” Love said. “And the studies show that there’s a tremendous difference when you can build that relationship and that trust and connection with a child before you implement a correction.”