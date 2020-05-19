Police say a top coordinator with the Communities in Schools program pilfered more than $11,000 from the nonprofit dropout prevention program.
Glynn County Schools Police arrested Tara Williford, 42, on Monday and charged her with theft by conversion. She was booked into the Glynn County Detention Center. She was released later Monday on $28,100 bond.
Williford most recently served as Communities in Schools’ site coordinator for the Glynn Learning Center. She has been a site coordinator for Communities in Schools since at least the 2014 school year, according to The News archives.
Communities in Schools develops and implements programs to reach students at risk of dropping out and guide them on a path toward graduation, and serves hundreds of students each year.
Communities in Schools officials contacted school police in January after an audit turned up irregularities in the organization’s books, Glynn County Schools Police Chief Rod Ellis said. School police investigator, Maj. Jim Thomas, began investigating soon after.
Communities in Schools fired Williford from her paid position shortly after school police began investigating. Ellis said Williford was trusted with a Communities in Schools credit card “to buy stuff for the program.”
Thomas’ close review of the organization’s accounts led to Williford’s arrest, Ellis said.
“There was over $11,000 unaccounted for,” Ellis said. “We believe those funds were embezzled.”