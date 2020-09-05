Communities in Schools recently announced the program added a site this school year in McIntosh County.
This is a major programming addition that is almost two years in the making, according to an announcement from CIS, the local affiliate of the nation’s largest dropout prevention network.
The new CIS program opened at McIntosh County Academy on Aug. 24.
“We are excited about joining forces with Communities In Schools to improve the educational outcomes for our students,” said McIntosh County Schools Superintendent Jim Pulos. “We’ve talked about this for a long time within our school family and in the community and can’t wait to get the program up and running here in McIntosh.”
CIS was established in Glynn County in the mid-2000s and works hand-in-hand with the school system to serve at-risk students by providing the resources and support they need to focus on graduating from high school and being successful in life.
Through a school-based coordinator at each school site it serves, CIS brings local resources inside the public school setting, filling a pivotal role as a single point of contact to provide integrated student services.
Site coordinators connect students and their families with community partners and resources that address both academic and nonacademic needs.
“We’re confident that we have the right people in place in McIntosh to implement the CIS model with fidelity,” said Lynn Love, CIS of Glynn executive director. “The CIS model has a long proven track record nationally, and we’ve seen how well it has worked in Glynn County over the last 15 years. It will be exciting to see that same strong impact take hold in a neighboring community.”
Sapelo Foundation Executive Director Christine Reeves Strigaro reached out in 2018 to Love about the possibility of establishing the CIS program in McIntosh County.
CIS proposed four major objectives when seeking grant support from the Sapelo Foundation. Those included establishing the program at MCA at the start of the 2020-21 school year, analyzing and improving the programs and service delivery during the initial phase with possible expansion to additional counties in Southeast Georgia.
Achieving long-term systemic change in McIntosh County’s ability to provide outstanding educational opportunities for its students and administering a named scholarship program – the Annemarie and Richard J. Reynolds, Jr. Scholarship – in 2021 for McIntosh County High School students is another objective.
“For decades, the Sapelo Foundation has administered different and impactful forms of the named scholarship program to honor the Reynolds’ commitment to the people of McIntosh County, which includes the foundation’s namesake, Sapelo Island,” Strigaro said. “Together with incredibly dedicated and wise partners — the CIS team and McIntosh County Schools team — the Sapelo Foundation looks forward to this next phase of the program.”
The work centers on wholistic and collaborative approaches that include year-round support for students, families, schools and communities, as well as the continuation of the scholarship program in a new form, Strigaro said.
“There could not be a more important time for this partnership and program,” she said. “We are grateful to be a part of it.”
Pulos, who previously served as an assistant superintendent in Glynn County Schools, took over as superintendent in McIntosh County at the beginning of 2020.
“I knew that CIS could help to address systemic issues related to education that exist in McIntosh today,” he said. “So we continued the discussions and planning and the Sapelo Foundation Board ultimately approved funding a new program at the high school in McIntosh County — McIntosh County Academy — for an initial two-year phase.”
Upon taking the reins in McIntosh County, Pulos initiated open community conversations about educational issues facing the county.
“Systemic change will require a long-term commitment by the community and stakeholders to buy into the importance of education as a community’s foundation, source of vitality and magnet for business and development,” Pulos said. “That commitment must come through building relationships, establishing shared goals and creating an overall vision for what McIntosh County wants to be.”
With this commitment, opportunities are open to possibly expand the CIS program into the middle and elementary schools in McIntosh, he said.
“With the help of the Sapelo Foundation, the McIntosh County Board of Education and other key community participants, CIS will partner in this effort to improve the outcomes not only for McIntosh County students, but for the community as a whole,” he said.