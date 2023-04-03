Keeva Kase

Keeva Kase will serve as president and CEO of the Communities of Coastal Georgia Foundation.

 Provided photo

The Communities of Coastal Georgia Foundation recently announced its selection of a new president and CEO.

Keeva Kase will begin in the new role this month. Most recently, Kase served as president and CEO of BCM Georgia, a faith-based housing stability and financial education nonprofit organization in Buckhead.

