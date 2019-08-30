Communications worker strike ends

A union strike against AT&T organized by the Communication Workers of America ended Wednesday, four and a half days after the worker walk-out.

According to a release from the CWA, negotiators reached a “handshake deal” with AT&T on a new collective bargaining agreement.

The strike officially ended at 1 p.m. Wednesday.

The strike began at midnight Saturday over “unfair labor practices and bad-faith bargaining” according to members of CWA Local #3209.

They picketed during the strike in front of the AT&T building on Norwich Street in Brunswick.

At the time, union members said they hoped negotiations would conclude quickly so they could get back to work.

— The Brunswick News

GA senior earns perfect ACT score

