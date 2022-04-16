City officials either aren’t saying or don’t know why the agenda for the April 20 Brunswick City Commission meeting was not released this week.
Typically, city commissioners submit any items for discussion at the next scheduled meeting a week in advance, and the agenda is published the Wednesday before the next meeting. But that hasn’t been the case the past two meetings.
Commissioner Johnny Cason said there is not an explanation he is aware of, and that’s a concern because the public needs to know what topics elected officials will discuss at the meeting.
“It’s ridiculous,” he said. “It’s not this commissioner who is doing this. I really have nothing to do with holding up the agenda.”
Commissioner Julie Martin said she didn’t know why the agenda hasn’t been released.
Mayor Cosby Johnson responded late Friday via email, but he didn’t say why the agenda won’t be released until Monday. He didn’t respond to a follow-up email asking for specifics about the decision to wait until the Monday before the meeting to release the agenda.
Johnson wants media to contact a man who is not a city employee for comment on city business with any questions.
Cason said he has problems with that policy and he believes the city does not need a public information officer to answer questions for the mayor.
“I have had some difficulties getting in contact with the mayor,” he said. “I will not go through his spokesperson.”
People with questions about city business can easily go to the department heads for answers, Cason said.
“We’ve got a city manager and are looking to hire an assistant city manager,” he said. “That’s who should be communicating with the public. It’s got to be straightened out.”