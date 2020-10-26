A local group is encouraging voters in Glynn County to approve a five-year, 1 percent sales tax that will be dedicated to educational purposes.
The Education Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (ESPLOST) IV would raise $112 million to be used for a specified list of projects, which includes a new Glyndale Elementary School and additions, renovations and modernization at St. Simons Elementary School.
The Glynn United for Education committee is working to educate voters about the ESPLOST question on the ballot this year and urging them to vote “yes.”
“We just want to make sure everybody understands what ESPLOST does, how the collections are done and who helps pay for that,” said Jeff Bennett, past chairman of the board of the Golden Isles Camber of Commerce and a member of the Glynn United for Education committee.
“I think it’s very important that the Golden Isles knows that, based on past studies, over 50 percent of sales tax revenue in Glynn County is paid for by outside citizens, people from outside the community, and we’re very fortunate that we live in a community like this because it really makes a lot of sense for SPLOST to be used to raise money for the community for capital projects.”
School system officials are not allowed to promote the ESPLOST vote, Bennett said.
The new ESPLOST would be a continuation of the current 1 percent sales tax for educational purposes. The new ESPLOST will begin to be collected at the termination of the ESPLOST currently in effect.
The Glyndale Elementary and St. Simons Elementary projects are estimated to cost $48 million.
Another $52 million would be set aside for renovations and modifications to Golden Isles Elementary School, Oglethorpe Point Elementary School, Satilla Marsh Elementary School, Greer Elementary School, Goodyear Elementary School, Needwood Middle School, Sterling Elementary School, Jane Macon Middle School, Glynn Middle School, Risley Middle School, Glynn Academy and Brunswick High School.
New buses, more paved parking and some improvements to athletic facilities would receive $5 million. The remainder of funds are designated for land acquisition, technology purchases and other local school facility needs.
The Glynn United for Education Committee is promoting ESPLOST IV through paid advertisements, social media, speakers and other communication efforts.
“The main goal of our committee is to get the word out to the entire county as to what the EPLOST is and how it benefits the county, how it benefits our schools,” said Heather Colvin, president of the Glynn County PTA Council and a committee member.
ESPLOST funding plays a direct role in improving local school facilities and educational offerings, which in turn makes the community more attractive to those looking to move here, Colvin said.
The funding impacts the ability of students to be successful in the future and be productive members of the community, she said.
Bennett encouraged even those who do not have children enrolled in public school to recognize the important role a high-performing school system plays for the community.
“You’re creating a better workforce,” he said. “You’re creating a better citizen for the future.”
Burroughs-Molette Elementary is a recent example of the impact EPLOST funding can have. The nearly 50-year old school was replaced by a state-of-the-art modern facility.
A similar replacement for Altama Elementary is being built now.
Modernization work at Glynn Academy, funded by ESPLOST, has allowed the school to maintain its history while continuing to effectively serve its students.
Colvin said a large portion of the funding that made these projects possible came from non-residents of the county.
“We are reaping the benefits of our tourism by having the funds go to the ESPLOST,” she said.
Glyndale Elementary, built in the 1970s, was designed for a pod system, Bennett said, which at the time of construction was considered the future of education.
“Well, that type of education is not used anymore, so that school is really antiquated and outdated,” he said. “So it’s not only old at this point, but it’s not really conducive to the type of education that’s being done in the school system now. It’s time.”
St. Simons Elementary is also among the oldest facilities in the system, and the district plans to save and remodel the school’s oldest building and to update the gym, cafeteria, media center and other parts of the school.
“It’s very dear to a lot of people’s hearts who went to school there, and it’s a pretty unique school,” Bennett said.
Technology purchases are a priority on the ESPLOST IV list, Bennett said, and the at-home learning required by the pandemic has shined a bright light on the importance of having devices available for all students.
ESPLOST funding, he said, is a responsible and smart way to complete school improvements and make these purchases possible.
“This is the best way to pay for these things that are necessary things,” Bennett said. “It’s not really a wishlist, but these are things that are going to be done eventually, and we’re able to pay for it with a good bit of outside dollars as opposed to just relying on the citizens of Glynn.”