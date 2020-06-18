Committee to determine fate of monument

The Brunswick City Commission has agreed to form a committee to discuss the future of the American Civil War Memorial in Hanover Square after receiving calls for the statue’s removal.
Erected in 1902, the monument is dedicated to the soldiers who fought in the confederacy.
Mayor Cornell Harvey, who Tuesday noted he had received numerous calls for the removal of the statue, said Wednesday he has also received many calls and emails asking for the monument to remain.
“It brings up many not-so-good feelings,” Harvey said of the monument. “This statue has been in our midst for years. I know the black community is not very proud of it.”
The issue was raised during Wednesday’s city commission meeting after Harvey said he and city commissioners are being inundated with requests from people on both sides of the issue.
Commissioner Johnny Cason said he has received an “unbelievable” number of calls. He said it was important to do the right thing and take the time to listen to everyone’s opinion.
“It’s going to happen across the state of Georgia,” Cason said of calls for the removal of the monument.
Commissioner Julie Martin said the county has a “rich heritage” and city officials should give the matter thoughtful consideration before acting. She expressed the importance of explaining the county’s history to visitors.
“I hate to see a knee-jerk reaction,” she said.
Commissioner Vincent Williams was appointed chairman of a nine-member committee that will be created to discuss the fate of the monument and explore alternatives. Some early suggestions include moving it to Oak Grove Cemetery or the Veterans Park, Harvey said.
Commissioner Felicia Harris said she has been “bombarded” with calls from people expressing opinions about the statue. As an African-American, Harris said she would like the history of her race’s involvement in the American Civil War to be told as well if the monument for Confederate troops is to remain.
“We need to look at all the recommendations to represent all the citizens of Brunswick,” she said.
Harvey said it is important for everyone to have a voice in the issue before a final decision is made. He also asked city attorney Brian Corry to check state law to determine what legal authority the city has when it comes to deciding the monument’s future.
“This statue means something to some people and something different to others,” Harvey said. “We want to seek harmony and peace with everyone in this community.”
Harris said it’s important to listen to everyone’s opinion before making a decision.
“It’s going to allow these people to hear that other person’s voice,” she said. “We have racial tensions across America. I think this is an opportune time.”
Harvey suggested a series of public meetings to discuss the monument.
Harris also suggested more than one meeting because of social distancing and other health concerns.
“We don’t run from issues; we seek solutions,” she said. “I realize what we have to deal with here. My community sees this differently.”