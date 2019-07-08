Committee to attempt to tackle courthouse space needs issue

Hoping to make some headway on a potential special-purpose, local-option sales tax project, a Glynn County committee will come together Thursday to begin to determine exactly how much additional space the Glynn County Courthouse needs, if any.
The newly-appointed Courthouse Space Needs Assessment Committee will “see what is working and not working, see the space requirements and make an assessment of where we are with the courthouse, if we have adequate space,” said county commission chairman Mike Browning.
“Do we need another building, can we add to the side of the courthouse, that sort of thing,” Browning said.
Five people from business, security, law enforcement, architecture and construction backgrounds will round out of the committee, said Browning, who appointed the committee members.
“I think these gentlemen are so well experienced with what they’ve done all their lives that they can look at what the judges need and the space requirements and give us good recommendations for going forward,” Browning said.
Exactly how they’ll go about their appointed task is up to them, however.
“That’s going to be up to them,” Browning said. “We’re going to explain to them that we’re into planning ahead for SPLOST 2020, and one of the requests that have come up is from the Superior Court judges to look at space needs in the courthouse.”
The committee serves as a follow-up to a request made last month by Glynn County Superior Court judges Stephen Scarlett and Stephen Kelley.
At a county commission work session in June, the two judges told the commission the current courthouse, an old SPLOST project built in 1991, was at capacity when it was completed. Since then it has only become more cramped, leading other courts and their supporting staff to find space to house them elsewhere.
“Being at full capacity, over time certain offices have left the courthouse because of space needs,” Scarlett said at the June meeting. “On the third floor, the probate court left and now occupies almost the entire first floor of the (Old Glynn County) Courthouse. The public defender’s office left, and the offices are now housed in the Office Park Building.”
They won’t be working from scratch, he added. A past county commission paid for a study into the subject once before, which found the courthouse was about half the size it needed to be at the time.
The committee’s first meeting is scheduled for 3 p.m. Thursday on the second floor of the Harold Pate Building, 1725 Reynolds St. in Brunswick.