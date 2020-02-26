Glynn County’s finance committee recommended on Tuesday that the county spend $35,000 on three new police dogs and apply for a grant to pay the salaries of eight new police officers.
According to Glynn County Police Department Chief John Powell, both were recommendations given by the International Association of Chiefs of Police in a 2018 report on the department’s policies, procedures and operations.
“It was a recommendation from IACP that we have canine coverage 24 hours a day, seven days a week,” Powell said. “They also recommended eight more police officers than we have.”
Currently, the county’s five K-9 dogs work on an on-call basis, Powell said. Four are assigned exclusively to patrol and one splits its time between the special investigations unit and patrol.
All three of the new dogs would be assigned to patrol, he said, assuming the Glynn County Commission gives final approval.
It takes a few weeks to fully train a new police dog, he said. Their future human partners at the department will be sent to Highland Canine Training in Harmony, N.C., to be trained alongside the dogs, Powell explained, which are usually around a year old when they begin training.
The cost to purchase the dogs, $35,445, also includes the cost of training.
If the county commission approves the U.S. Department of Justice’s 2020 Community Oriented Policing Grant application and the department awards it, Glynn County would have to pay 25 percent of the eight new patrol officers’ salaries.
The grant is good for three years, Powell said, and the county would have to retain the officers for an additional year as a condition of the grant money.
According to a memo from Powell to the finance committee, salaries for eight sworn police offices would add up to about $1.4 million over three years. During that time, the grant would pay out $1.05 million while the county would be accountable for $350,628.
The memo did not include an estimate for the cost to the county in the fourth year.
In other business, the committee:
• Deferred to the county commission a request to either reject all bids for the construction of pickleball courts in Kings Park on St. Simons Island or award the contract to the lowest bidder. All bids were well over the $150,000 budget, ranging from $221,291 to $355,464.
• Recommended the county commission approve the demolition of the community building in Demere Park.
• Recommended the county commission approve a request from the Glynn County to purchase a “Freddy the Fire Truck” fire prevention robot for demonstrations.
• Recommended the county commission adjust its budget to accommodate a $1 million Georgia Department of Transportation grant and allot $200,000 of it to repairing a bridge on Peninsula Drive in the Sea Palms neighborhood on St. Simons Island.
• Pulled from the agenda a request from the county’s finance department to write off a $35,000 bill to the Brunswick-Glynn County Joint Water and Sewer Commission for a 2016 runoff election.
• Recommended the county commission renew its $1 million contract with Mosquito Control Services.
The finance committee’s next meeting is scheduled for March 24.