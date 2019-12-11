The Brunswick Finance Committee is recommending a change order that would set the size of the proposed Oglethorpe Convention Center to 18,000 square feet.
Committee members discussed the proposal to amend the size of the center based on the recommendation of Elkins Construction as a way to reduce the potential debt the city would incur.
The city has about $2.6 million in SPLOST revenue dedicated toward the center.
The change order would reduce the amount of administrative space without touching the size of the revenue-producing square footage at the center.
The way the city will stay within the budget set for the center is by making changes to the exterior finishes, landscaping and fixtures — within reason.
“No one wants to see a metal building with a concrete floor,” said Jim Drumm, city manager.
A $5.8 million conference center would include all the electronic wiring and technology needed for a state-of-the-art facility but the price would not include chairs, tables and other furnishings.
It’s also uncertain what unexpected surprises are waiting as the center is built, said finance director Kathy Mills.
“There’s always a cost involved,” she said.
Urban Redevelopment Authority Director LaRon Bennett suggested a budget of $6.5 million would cover everything, including furnishings. He recommended either letting the size of the convention center drive the cost or to set a cost to determine the size.
City Commissioner Vincent Williams, chair of the finance committee, expressed optimism the conference center debate is nearly ended.
“I think we’ll be able to move forward with the center,” he said.
Committee members also discussed tall ships ported at no charge at the city dock for an extended time period. Commissioner Felicia Harris suggested it might be time for the city to consider charging a fee for the ships at the city dock or to explore having other ships dock in the city for a fee.