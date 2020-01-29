On Tuesday, Glynn County’s finance committee recommended the county pay a contractor $60,000 to draw up designs for a roundabout at the intersection of Kings Way and Frederica Road.
Glynn County Commissioners are largely in favor of doing something with the intersection, whether that be an expansion to include more lanes and better traffic light sequencing or outright replacing it with a roundabout.
At a work session earlier this month, commissioners gave Austin verbal approval to go back to the company that had drawn up plans for an expansion of the intersection, Southeast Engineering, and to amend the contract to include designs for a roundabout.
Public Works Director Dave Austin brought an updated contract with Southeast Engineering to the finance committee on Tuesday. The committee only makes recommendations to the county commission, it does not make final decisions on financial matters.
“This is a followup from your work session you had discussing a roundabout design at Kings Way and Frederica,” Austin told the committee. “This is the money to give to the designer to have him design a roundabout.”
The updated contract came in the form of a $60,000 change order, which the committee approved 3-0.
Committee member David O’Quinn noted that this was as far as the county had gotten with the intersection expansion plans, too.
The committee also recommended:
• Accepting $7,843 in donations to Glynn County Animal Control.
• Accepting an $18,882 grant for Marshes of Glynn Libraries.
• Deferring a proposal to write off a $35,000 bill for a 2016 Brunswick-Glynn County Joint Water and Sewer Commission runoff election as uncollectible.
• Purchasing a 2017 Chevrolet Express Van 3500 LT for $19,500.
• Beginning the process of selling two county-owned properties at 501 J St. and 2003 Reynolds St.
• Applying for a $38,000 Federal Emergency Management Agency hazard mitigation grant with a $7,500 local match and $8,000 to cover a hazard analysis.
• Purchasing a Yancey Caterpillar mini excavator for $103,920.
The committee’s next meeting is scheduled for Feb. 25.