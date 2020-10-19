Glynn County commissioners will hear a proposal to overhaul park fees during a virtual work session this week.
Members of an appointed revenue study committee have for the past year studied park fees, emergency services charges and a potential beach parking fee. On Tuesday, the committee will present the results of its work.
The committee is expected to recommend some fee increases, some decreases and some new programs on which to tack on new fees.
The committee’s report recommends Glynn County Recreation and Parks Department offer a wider variety of programs for families, such as themed movies in the park, first aid lessons, life-saving classes on CPR and defibrillation use, evening swim lessons and fitness programs for older adults and at-risk youth.
Creative initiatives also are recommended by the committee. Partnering with local businesses and groups to sponsor children in sports programs, like a similar program offered by the city, could boost sports leagues and attract more players.
Park ground rentals at Selden Park should go up, the committee is advocating, from $700 to $1,000, and the rental deposit from $100 to $200 — $600 if alcohol is permitted in the gym at Selden. Park rental facilities include the gym, pavilions and fields.
It also recommends a 5 percent increase in fees associated with the Blythe Island Regional Park campground and pavilions, non-county athletic tournaments and registration in youth athletic leagues.
Some fees in other parks should be lowered to draw more people, according to the committee report. The admission fee for the Neptune Park mini-golf course for children should be decreased from $8 to $6.
The county should also offer a larger discount for parents signing up multiple children in youth athletic leagues in the 5-year-old and older categories.
For example, the first child would pay full price and siblings would get a 10 percent discount on certain programs.
Some other recommendations include offering government employee discounts and special benefits.
Other topics of discussion on the agenda include changes to the Glynn County Fire Department’s EMS fees, Republic Services’ decision to stop accepting glass in recycling pickups, an overhaul of the county’s zoning and subdivision regulations and a widespread problem with people living in RVs on mobile home lots.
The virtual meeting is scheduled for 2 p.m. and will be broadcast to the county’s YouTube and Facebook pages.