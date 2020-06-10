The impact of COVID-19 could be plainly seen during the Glynn County Finance Committee’s Tuesday meeting.
The committee doesn’t make final decisions on financial matters but recommended the Glynn County Commission spend a little over $21,000 on increased cleaning costs due to the novel coronavirus.
“This is for additional cleaning, additional wipe-down of public areas. If indeed things get better or they prove it doesn’t do much, we can suspend this,” said Public Works Director Dave Austin.
If approved by the county commission, the $21,000 would pay for the extra effort the county’s cleaning company has gone through between March 18 and June 30.
The committee also recommended taking a $53,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Justice to offset the cost of COVID-19 at the Glynn County Police Department.
“The Department of Justice released in early April an opportunity to request funds to help alleviate COVID-19 expenses to local police departments,” said county grant writer Monica Hardin. “That could be PPE, hand sanitizers, disinfectants and so forth.”
The grant is funded by the CARES Act, a $2 trillion federal relief bill meant to help households, businesses and healthcare centers during the COVID-19 outbreak.
The grant is good for two years, she said, and can be used in a limited fashion to cover overtime resulting from the pandemic.
Chairman Allen Booker and fellow committee members David O’Quinn and Bill Brunson voted in favor of both items.
In other business, the committee recommended letting the Brunswick-Glynn County Joint Water and Sewer Commission off the hook for a $35,000 special election bill.
A change to state law in 2016 moved the JWSC’s elections from the November ballot to the May primary. However, the law came too late in 2016, and the JWSC held its election in November that year.
That race was the only local contest that went to a runoff, which cost the Glynn County Board of Elections a little over $35,000. That would not have been the case if the law change came a few days earlier.
JWSC officials maintain the problem was caused by the state, and so the utility is not responsible for the bill.
“We have kicked this can down the road numerous times and I don’t know where else to kick it to. I guess we’re going to have to write this off,” Brunson said.
The committee voted unanimously to recommend dropping the issue.
In other business, the committee recommended:
• Spending $96,275 installing new turn lanes at the Reserve at Demere subdivision on Demere Road.
• Paying close to $35,000 expanding courtroom teleconferencing technology and integrating with conferencing equipment and software used by the state.
• Increasing the Glynn County Fire Department’s budget for oxygen tank and cylinder rentals by $12,000.
• Increasing the Glynn County Fire Department’s EMS fund by $65,000 to account for the collection of more ambulance fees than expected.
The Glynn County Commission will consider giving final approval at a future meeting.