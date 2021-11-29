The organizations that came together to purchase a vacant block and turn it into a park in the Glynn Haven neighborhood on St. Simons Island are nearly ready to reveal the results of the effort.
The Glynn Haven Park Planning Committee plans to host a party to unveil the site plan for the park soon, tentatively set for the first week of December.
While the committee isn’t ready to go public with the plans just yet, the site plan does include a playground, large open green space, plenty of trees and parking for visitors — though the county and committee believe the park will be most utilized by the thousands of families in walking distance to the 1.2-acre lot between Atlantic Drive and Palmetto Street in the densely populated St. Simons Island neighborhood.
“I think the open space and the playground are going to be the most utilized,” said Patti Downs, a neighborhood resident and park committee member. “It’s been so fun to watch families play in the open area even now since grass has covered the dirt. Fathers and sons are playing catch. Kids are playing frisbee. I think there is no end to the creativity of play that will happen in the open areas.”
The Sea Island Company and Golden Isles Fund for Trees are pitching in for beautification, said GIFT member Miriam Lancaster. GIFT is contributing $10,000 for the purchase and installation of oaks, magnolias and dahoon hollies, she said, while Sea Island plans to transplant a fully grown live oak to the park.
“The pieces are set in stone, the timeline is not,” Lancaster said.
Glynn County’s governmental finance committee voted last week to allocate $52,000 to the project, which was kickstarted by a grassroots effort to raise money to purchase the lot.
A community fundraiser came up with $200,000 that went toward purchasing the property, which the county did in May for roughly $950,000. Glynn Haven homeowners were the driving force behind the initiative, said Downs and Greer Anderson, neighborhood residents and members of the park planning committee, but organizations like the Communities of Coastal Georgia Foundation and the St. Simons Land Trust pulled a lot of weight as well.
“For me, this park represents community,” Downs said. “My two children and I have greatly enjoyed our daily walks around the neighborhood for several years. We have been able to meet numerous neighbors and create friendships.”
For County Commissioner Cap Fendig, it’s the realization of one of his top goals as an elected official. While the county’s portion of the park purchase came out of the budgetary allotment for parks and recreation in his district, he said the deal would not have been possible without at-large commissioners Walter Rafolski and David O’Quinn.
“I know in my life, a park growing up was my destination and still has my best memories,” Fendig, a lifelong island resident, said. “I think that’s true for every kid who has a park to play in, it’s a place to have fun with other kids and create their best memories.”