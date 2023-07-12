The Glynn County Finance Committee pulled several items from the consent agenda for clarification at Tuesday’s meeting.
Commissioner David Sweat asked why the county commission chairman signs some financial documents that do not go before the full commission for consideration.
Some of the reports are year-end and contain information that has been accumulated and reported on a monthly basis such as the bed taxes collected from hotels, motels, bed and breakfast inns and short-term rentals.
In some instances, the information needed to file a year-end report doesn’t come in until the week between Christmas and New Year’s Day when many are on vacation for the holidays, making it difficult to hold a special-called meeting.
Other reports signed off by the chairman include the seized drug asset money from the Glynn County Police Department and Glynn County Sheriff’s Office, as well as one revolving loan.
After the explanation, Sweat made the motion to allow the chairman to continue to sign the documents without them coming before the full board.
Committee Chairman Allen Booker asked for an explanation about a grant of more than $159,000 that will be used to purchase metal detectors and X-ray machines for the Glynn County courthouses. Ten hand-held detectors are also included in the request.
The request was one of three Public Safety and Community Violence Reduction grant requests approved by commissioners. The other two were for gunshot detection technology and vehicle identification equipment, and for support for the county’s behavioral health response team.
Booker also asked about the contract for Curtron Transport to provide transport services for the Glynn County Coroner’s Office. He was told Curtron Transport was the only bidder for the contract before making the motion to approve it.
In general business, committee members approved a request from Golden Isles Tennis to use Epworth Park facilities at no cost to the organization, including eight tennis courts and two bocce courts, to host a Breast Cancer Fundraiser Tennis Tournament from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Oct. 6.