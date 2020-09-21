A Glynn County government committee is working with other local groups to incorporate parking fees at the Coast Guard beach parking area and Massengale Park into the Coast Guard Beach Park master plan.
Glynn County approved a master plan in 2018, the design and implementation to be handled by the Golden Isles Convention and Visitors Bureau and the Coastal Georgia History Society. The most recent iteration of the plan promised 329 parking spaces, an emphasis on new tree planting and shade, more convenient drop-off areas at the beach accesses and a landscaped picnic and sitting area, among other features.
Members of the county’s revenue study committee said at Thursday’s meeting that, after a little more work on cost estimates, they planned to work with the two agencies to incorporate the parking fee payment infrastructure into the master plan.
“We’re just trying to flesh out the numbers a little bit more to get the best possible revenue projection,” said committee member Paul Schofield.
The real focus of the study is the up-front cost of buying and installing the equipment needed to charge fees and the resulting revenue, Schofield said. As for enforcement and citations, he said a lot of county government departments can likely handle those tasks.
“We’re looking at the revenue for the parking itself at Coast Guard and Massengale, and we’re also looking to the revenue from parking fines and fees,” Schofield said.
Committee chairperson Audrey Gibbons said the committee plans to present their recommendations to the Glynn County Commission at an Oct. 20 meeting, along with recommended changes to EMS, development and recreation fees.