Batting averages could go up when youth baseball and softball seasons commence next year.
The Glynn County Finance Committee — made up of Commissioners Allen Booker, Walter Rafolski and Wayne Neal — gave its blessing Tuesday to spending up to $400,000 to build four additional batting cages at the North Glynn Recreation Complex. The four new cages are needed to accommodate the park’s eight ballfields, four for softball and four for baseball, said Lisa Gurganus, director of the county recreation and parks department.
The largest park in Glynn County, North Glynn plays host to more than 30 softball and baseball tournaments each year, beginning with spring youth league play and continuing through the fall each year, Gurganus said. That includes participation from local players as well as visiting teams from elsewhere in the state and as far away as South Carolina.
“Ideally, in a park setting, especially as many tournaments as we host at this one, you like to see a cage per field,” Gurganus said. “But this would give us six cages at the park to support the eight ball fields.”
The committee unanimously recommended sending the job out to bid.
The committee makes recommendations only, and the final decision rests with the Glynn County Commission. Money for the project would come from the commission’s District 3 capital allocations fund.
The park already has two batting cages. The plan is to build one new facility near the four softball fields and another new facility near the four baseball fields. Each facility would house two batting cages each.
The costs would include the batting cage kits, laying concrete slabs, installing outdoor carpet, building pole-supported enclosures and running electricity.
The batting cage proposal was developed after receiving high bids for a larger plan that would have housed a total of eight new batting cages. That larger plan was abandoned, its cost deemed too high.
The finance committee also gave its OK to awarding a $1.5 million contract for drainage projects on Golden Isles Parkway and in the Sterling community. If approved by the commission, the bid would go to Allen Owens Construction. It would be paid with money from the 2016 1% Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax.
Allen Owens was the only contractor to submit a bid for the project, said Pamela Thompson, the county’s director of community development. The price submitted was higher than staff expected but within budget, she said.
“This project was put out three times and this was the first time we had a bid submitted,” she said. “It is all concrete, and the price of concrete has gone up. However, it is within the project amount, and it seems reasonable considering the cost of materials.”
On a separate matter, Thompson suggested the committee not waste the commission’s time with consideration of a $6 million bid for South Palm and Hornet Ditch drainage improvements. County staff bid the two projects at slightly less than $2.5 million, she said.
Continental Heavy Civil Corp. submitted the lone response, offering to do the job for more than double staff’s projected costs, Thompson said.
She attributed the lack of interest from other contractors and the high price submitted to several economic factors. These include understaffed contractors, an upsurge in available work and the rising costs of materials.
“Some of these projects are either not getting any bids submitted or they’re coming in much higher,” Thompson said.
The committee unanimously agreed to reject the bid.
She said staff will adjust the scope of the projects and come back with more cost-efficient suggestions.