Batting averages could go up when youth baseball and softball seasons commence next year.

The Glynn County Finance Committee — made up of Commissioners Allen Booker, Walter Rafolski and Wayne Neal — gave its blessing Tuesday to spending up to $400,000 to build four additional batting cages at the North Glynn Recreation Complex. The four new cages are needed to accommodate the park’s eight ballfields, four for softball and four for baseball, said Lisa Gurganus, director of the county recreation and parks department.

