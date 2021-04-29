The Citizen’s Oversight Committee met Wednesday to update the ongoing SPLOST projects in Brunswick and Glynn County.
So far, 67 percent of the projects from the 2016 SPLOST have been completed.
County projects include Canal Road, stretching from Spur 25 to Glynco, where negotiations for right of ways are currently ongoing. A roundabout will also be part of the project.
There are problems acquiring right of ways for improvements on Dungeness Drive to Southport Parkways that may call for a redesign of the project.
Planned work at the intersection of Sea Island and Demery roads includes sidewalk and culvert improvements.
Improvements at the Spur 25-Altama Connector intersection is scheduled to start this summer with the completion planned before the Christmas holiday season.
In Brunswick, the College Park drainage improvements are waiting on a grant request the city will receive an answer to by July.
The Chapel Crossing Road drainage improvements are waiting on design and change questions by the Federal Law Enforcement and Training Center.
The city will solicit bids for drainage improvements on Golden Isles Parkway in May and is waiting on bids for drainage improvements at Sea Palms and Hornet Drive.
Brunswick city engineer Garrow Alberson said the milling and paving project at Magnolia Park is ahead of schedule. Improvements at Mary Ross Waterfront Park, estimated to cost $326,000, will be discussed by city officials next week, he said.
When questioned about the work already completed at the park, Alberson said most of it was on the dock.
“There have been very little surface improvements,” he said.
Fences are undergoing improvements at city cemeteries, and sidewalk replacement projects and gateway improvements will be completed this summer.
Work at Howard Coffin Park planned this summer includes the resurfacing of parking lots and the walking track.
The committee’s next meeting will be 5:30 p.m. on July 28.