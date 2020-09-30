Members of the Impact Fee Advisory Committee were not entirely pleased with the groundwork laid by consultants in the process to establish new development charges.
Impact fees are imposed on developers to offset the cost of public services or infrastructure needed to support new developments.
Months of research into the local development and real estate market act as “really a prologue to the (impact fee) ordinance,” Bill Ross of Ross and Associates told the committee at a Tuesday meeting.
It’s from this collected data and research that Ross’ consulting firm will calculate the maximum impact fee the county can charge to each type of development. Categories include everything from single-family homes, apartment complexes and supermarkets to light industrial, warehousing and office complexes.
Ross prepared a set of examples to give committee members an idea of how high the fees might be. For most categories in his example, the fee fell under $15. The maximum for a single-family house was just under $5,500, however. An apartment complex developer was charged the same per unit.
On the mainland outside Brunswick’s city limits, the maximum fees were higher. A single-family home or apartment unit would have an impact fee of $7,000 tacked on under the maximum figures.
Committee members Patrick Duncan and Sherrye Gibbs, who also serve on the Island and Mainland planning commissions respectively, pointed out the information Ross was using may nor reflect reality.
Duncan said the most recent report from the consultant was based on an $800,000 average home value, but he said the actual value is around $600,000 for a single-family home and $300,000 for a condo.
Pamela Thompson, county Community Development Department director, said the upcoming presentation to the Glynn County Commission would include a “verbal asterisk” to explain the consultant will rework some of its calculations with better data sources.
Several other factors go into the calculations, Ross said, including the level of public services residents enjoy and the number of people living in a home. More public services, like parks and recreations, fire, police and drainage, and fewer people per home mean lower impact fees.
He saw on the mainland both a higher number of people per home and fewer services received when compared to St. Simons Island.
In both cases, the math works against the mainland, he said.
A draft of the impact fee ordinance will be completed in a matter of weeks, he said.