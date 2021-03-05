Glynn County commissioners added two resolutions to the list of items they considered Thursday, one opposing Georgia House Bill 286 and another supporting House Bill 479.
HB 286 would ban county governments from reducing the budget of police departments by more than five percent in a fiscal year or the equivalent of the county’s overall budget decrease. The rule does not include large budget increases for one-time purchases.
The public was not given notice about the resolutions before the meeting, but state law allows the commission to add “items it which become necessary to address” to the agenda.
District 2 Commissioner Cap Fendig called for the resolution opposing it, saying the bill constituted a violation of home rule.
“It’s the right and the need of local government to adjust their budgets up and down, especially in police departments,” Fendig said.
It passed the state House on Feb. 24 and may cross over to Senate on Monday.
District 5 Commissioner Allen Booker said he asked for the resolution in support of HB 479, the citizen’s arrest repeal.
“The citizen’s arrest law was used by (Gregory and Travis McMichael), who in my opinion murdered Ahmaud Arbery, and obviously the state House agrees that this can no longer be used to kill unarmed, innocent people,” Booker said. “I ask the commissioners to support our state delegation and this committee that just passed the bill to repeal this.”
Fendig and Booker, along with Commissioners Sammy Tostensen, David O’Quinn, Bill Brunson, Walter Rafolski and Chairman Wayne Neal, voted to accept both resolutions.
The commission deferred a request from the Islands Planning Commission to cut the time allotted for citizens during public comment periods by half.
The public comment period is distinct from the legally mandated public hearings on zoning matters. Public comment is only allowed on site plan proposals and village preservation permits.
In 2017, the IPC instituted the policy in a mirror image to public hearings — one hour total, 30 minutes each for those opposed and those in favor and five minutes per speaker.
Under the proposed policy change, the public comment period would be reduced to 30 minutes total allowing three minutes per speaker.
IPC Chairman Joel Willis told The News in February he felt the difference between the two had been largely lost. Public hearings are required by law and allow citizens to voice their thoughts on zoning changes and amendments to the county zoning ordinance.
IPC’s public comment period as it currently exists was instituted to give residents a chance to ask questions and point out issues with more administrative items.
In an interview last month, Willis said some residents have used the comment period to urge the IPC to take a specific course of action, which is not the intended purpose of the policy.
St. Simons Island resident Hugh Borque said the IPC was in effect limiting the public’s access to local governmental affairs. He said the IPC rarely responds to emails or phone calls, so he’s stopped even trying that method of communicating.
He noted the policy change was not subject to a public hearing or public comment, suggesting it was a done deal when it was presented and the discussion IPC members engaged in at their February meeting was purely for appearances.
Further, he did not find justifications made by Willis convincing.
“Stifling non-productive comments? I don’t think so. That’s part of governance.”
Commissioners pulled the item off the consent agenda and voted to defer it for further discussion.
“It’s not attempting to limit public discussion on a site plan,” Fendig said.
The commission also recognized retiring Glynn County Police Capt. Eugene Smith Jr.
Commissioners entered a closed session at the end of the meeting to discuss legal matters, property acquisition and personnel issues.
When they returned, they voted to accept the advice of county attorney Aaron Mumford on a legal matter, approved the minutes of the last closed session and adjourned.