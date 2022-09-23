Brunswick City Commissioners voted to move ahead with an application and annex and rezone a tract on U.S. 17.
Maritime Homes LLC’s eventual goal is to develop a 216-unit apartment complex, townhouses and three commercial units at 3302 and 3210 Glynn Ave.
Before making a final decision on whether to approve the annexation and rezoning request, the city commission must advertise a public hearing in advance. A public hearing will be scheduled for the commission’s Oct. 5 meeting, and commissioners may make a final decision to approve or deny the annexation and rezoning.
“This is setting that up so we have the public hearings for both,” said John Hunter, city director of planning, development and codes.
The first part request is to annex one of two parcels into the city limits. Both properties are unused with structures in poor repair — one was once known as Palmetto Trailer Park and the other Golden Isles Inn. For the second part of the request, the developer is asking for both parcels to be rezoned.
This makes the developer’s job easier, Hunter said, as it will have to deal with only one jurisdiction, the city, and adhere to one set of zoning regulations.
While the details are not set in stone — representatives of the developer say the plans included in the application are merely conceptual — the developer proposes to build 216 apartment units in nine three-story buildings, 62 townhomes and 24,000 square feet of commercial retail space in three buildings, along with associated infrastructure.
The final product may look a lot different by the time building permits are issued, Hunter said. The city enforces regulations on a variety of aspects of construction from residential density to building height, landscaping, buffers and tree protection. Going through the development approval process will be much more complex than what the city normally deals with — mostly small single-building developments or minor expansions.
When it comes to the traffic improvements on U.S. 17, there’s little the city or developer can influence. The Georgia Department of Transportation governs the state road.
The city’s Planning and Appeals Commission gave its blessing last week, voting 4-0 to recommend commissioners approve the request. The recommendation includes the condition that the developer comes back and presents development plans at 40% and 90% completion before commencing construction.
Commissioners also heard an update on new wayfinding signage, which will point the way to major points of interest in the city.
City project manager Tim Nelson told the commissioners that all 28 signs will begin going up in the next two weeks.
“We have gotten to the point where installation is coming soon, possibly starting before the next meeting,” said City Manager Regina McDuffie.
The signs’ faces will be reflective and they will be mounted on silver-gray galvanized poles. Nelson said he had permission to decorate the signs with similarly reflective colored tape to make them more noticeable.
“As it stands right now, with no other issues, we’re looking at the first week of October we’ll have our signs up,” Nelson said.
Commissioners also voted to amend the city’s pension plan to exempt money from a first responder pay supplement grant from the required 3% withholding for those participating in the pension fund.
A one-time grant from the state government giving a $1,000 supplement to local first responders came with the caveat that it could not be used to pay into retirement funds or pensions, McDuffie said.
“Because of that, our (pension) plan was in contradiction with that order,” McDuffie said.