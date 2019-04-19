Glynn County Commissioners voted to go ahead with the recommendations of a St. Augustine arborist and trim around a quarter of the limbs from two historic live oak trees in Neptune Park on St. Simons Island.
The county sought input from four arborists on how to handle the trees after they dropped two limbs last year, one cracking a concrete picnic table in half.
The first one, Andy Jones with Jones Tree Service, recommended cutting them down and planting new trees for future generations to enjoy. Former University of Georgia Extension Agent Don Gardner, the second arborist, recommended removing the picnic tables and fencing off the area, or cutting them down and planting new trees. The third, Savannah arborist Chris Gerards, also recommended fencing them off and nursing them back to health.
The fourth arborist, Daniel Lippi with Advanced Tree Care of St. Augustine, said the trees weren’t particularly unhealthy and that the issue was mainly the weight and length of the limbs. The trees “could be healthier,” Lippi said at a commission work session on Tuesday, but that wasn’t the most pressing issue.
“The problem that you all are having with your trees is not health related. There are some health-related issues. I think they have to do with the pavers that were installed 10 years ago, but they’re not that severe. The issues you’re having are structural. You have trees that are too large. They’re too big,” Lippi said Tuesday.
Tree limbs can, in fact, grow too large for their trunks to support, Lippi said at the work session, and begin falling. Long, heavy live oak limbs can weigh 20-40,000 pounds, he explained, which can become too much for the tree’s trunk to support. He said it’s a natural process called retrenchment.
“All trees, every single species on this planet, will get too big for itself because they keep adding and keep adding and keep adding and eventually you get too much weight and too much circumferential mass that the trees can’t support themselves,” Lippi said at the Tuesday meeting. “They start to shed and break apart. All trees do this. Live oaks do it a lot because instead of growing vertically, they tend to grow laterally.”
In a report on his findings, Lippi said that strategically trimming around a quarter of both trees’ canopies and bracing some of the heavier limbs would allow the county to reopen the picnic area in short order.
His report recommended around four to six braces per tree.
The commission voted 6-0 to authorize Glynn County Public Works to negotiate a contract with Lippi. Commissioner Bob Coleman was absent. The item on was the commission’s consent agenda, a block of items approved as one. They did not discuss it at the Thursday meeting.
Public Works Director Dave Austin said Lippi would, if an agreement is reached, instruct Jones Tree Service on which limbs to cut and which to brace. He said Lippi’s contract will also likely include multiple future visits to check up on the trees.
In other business, the commission approved a request from Glynn County Animal Control to participate in the Bissell Pet Foundation’s Empty the Shelters event and submitted applications for marshland protection permits and water quality certifications for improvements at East Beach Causeway’s intersections with Ocean Boulevard and Demere Road on St. Simons Island.
Commissioners failed to appoint someone to the Coastal Regional Commission, tying in two votes. Half of the commissioners voted for Zarak Hasbrouck, half for Carrie Lewis. They deferred the appointment to the May 2 commission meeting.
The commission voted 5-1 to appoint AJ Berry to the county’s Board of Appeals. Commissioner Allen Booker was the sole dissenting vote. He was the sole affirmative vote in a motion to appoint Julian Smith to the position.
At the end of the meeting, the commission entered a closed session to discuss property acquisition and potential litigation. After exiting, commissioner Bill Brunson made motions to approve minutes of a Feb. 7 closed session and to accept the Glynn County Attorney Aaron Mumford’s recommendations in relation to the aforementioned property acquisition and potential litigation.
The commission’s next regular meeting is scheduled for May 2.