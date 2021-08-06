Glynn County’s annual waste collection fee will remain at $125 a year.
County commissioners unanimously approved maintaining the annual fee, but without recycling. Those who choose to have a recycling bin will have to pay an extra $81 a year for the service.
Commissioner Walter Rafolski made the motion to maintain the current rate with recycling costing extra, with Allen Booker casting the second.
A request to extend the St. Simons Coast Cottages dune crossover was deferred until the Sept. 2 meeting to enable lawyers with the county and the development to work on safeguards needed to convince commissioners to approve the proposed project.
Commissioner Cap Fendig, who served as acting chairman in the absence of Wayne Neal, who has tested positive for COVID-19, expressed concerns about the precedent approving the extension could potentially have. He encouraged the applicant to withdraw the proposal for a year because of the changing shoreline.
“This is a dynamic beach,” he said. “The extension they want to go over is wetlands, not dunes.”
Sam LaBarba, with Roberts Civil Engineering, argued the extension is a safety issue because people are often forced to walk through standing water to get to the beach.
“There is no alternative,” he said. “This has to be done. It’s a safety issue that has to be acted on now. We want to make sure everyone’s safe.”
Commissioner Bill Brunson expressed concerns that nearby developments with dune crossovers will make similar requests if the Coast Cottages request is approved.
“There are seven contiguous properties that will want to do the same thing,” he said.
LaBarba argued dune crossovers are not barriers, but rather allow access to beaches with minimal impact to sand dunes.
Commissioner Sammy Tostensen made the motion to approve the request, but it failed for the lack of a second. Rafolski made the motion to defer to give both side a chance to resolve some of the concerns before bringing it back for consideration next month. The motion was unanimously approved.
A traffic study at the St. Simons Island gateway costing $29,100 was unanimously approved. The intent is to find possible improvements for traffic control entering and exiting the island.