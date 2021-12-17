County commissioners voted unanimously Thursday to abandon some alleyways in the East Beach subdivision.
They voted to abandon alleyways on 1st, 5th and 7th streets but removed one between 2nd and 3rd streets because at least five households are using it to access their properties. The county will retain the drainage easements on all the abandoned alleyways.
Property owners have three years to submit easement requests. Nobody spoke for or against the proposal during a public hearing held before the vote.
Another abandonment request generated a long discussion about an unused portion of Peachtree Street in the St. Simons Heights subdivision. A property owner asked for a 20-foot section along the marsh, which drew no objection.
But another tract serves as a buffer between different property owners and Brian Toller, one of the residents, expressed concerns during the public hearing about a wooded area that acts as a buffer. He expressed concerns that abandonment of that section of alleyway could lead to another home built in the neighborhood.
Commissioner Cap Fendig said he visited the site and agreed with Toller.
“I’m interested in keeping this alley draining and acting as a buffer,” he said.
He was also concerned about the future intent of the property owner making the request because if the request was granted, it could enable the property owner to subdivide the lot and build another home.
Fendig made the motion to approve the buffer along the marsh but deny the request to abandon the alleyway. It was unanimously approved.
Commissioners also unanimously approved closing out the SPLOST 4 account and moving more than $69,000 in remaining money to the general fund.
In other business:
• A purchase order of more than $77,000 was approved for new playground equipment at Frederica Park. The existing equipment is aging, with some wooden structures slated to be removed for safety reasons.
• Commissioners approve changing the communication manager position to communications director, with plans to advertise and fill the position.
• They also approved creating the project manager’s position to oversee SPLOST projects waiting for completion. Commissioner Bill Brunson asked commissioners to wait until a new county manager is hired to fill the position.
But Commission Chairman Wayne Neal said the interim county manager and consultant could work to hire someone for the position paying $97,021 a year.