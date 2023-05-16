A presentation of the proposed budget for the upcoming fiscal year will be presented at today’s special called Glynn County Commission meeting.
Teresa Munson, the county’s chief financial officer, said the first meeting to discuss the upcoming budget was held in November.
She pointed out there were many changes during the past fiscal year, including the hiring of County Manager Bill Fallon, a county reorganization, updated personnel policy, enhanced pay plan, the election of two new county commissioners, new department heads, retirement of long-term employees and new technological improvements.
The next fiscal year focuses on enhancements to the county’s technological ability, improved customer service and transparency through new software programs and upgraded technology for public safety.
The proposed budget includes a 4% cost of living adjustment for employees, tuition reimbursement for employee education and career track advancements to retain high-performing staff. Funding has also been allocated to continue the recruitment and retention of officers for the Glynn County Police Department.
The proposed general fund, which makes up the largest fund of the county, is $91.4 million.
Commissioners will also discuss proposed changes to county ordinances, including one regarding camping and the improper use of public space, in addition to changes to pedestrian and vehicle safety, as well as homelessness services.
A possible conflict of interest with Shupe Survey for services to the extension of a road project from McKenzie Road to U.S. 341 will be considered by commissioners.
A discussion will be held to establish a pool of engineering and design firms for Special Purpose Local Sales Tax and capital projects.
Commissioner Cap Fendig has asked for consideration of a proposed kayak launch at Dunbar Creek. It would be a joint initiative with the Georgia Department of Natural Resources and the county in partnership with the Brunswick Glynn County Joint Water and Sewer Commission.
BrightNight will present a proposal for a renewable energy project.
The meeting will be held at 2 p.m. in the second-floor conference room at the W. Harold Pate Building, 1725 Reynolds St.