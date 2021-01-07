The Glynn County Commission will discuss how to go about replacing one of the busiest intersections in the Golden Isles with a roundabout when it meets at 6 p.m. today in the old courthouse.
Glynn County received three construction bids for a new roundabout at Frederica Road and Kings Way, all of which were over the $1.3 million budgeted in the Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax 2016.
Jesup-based Curb and Gutter Professionals, Seaboard Construction of Brunswick and Jacksonville firm Riverstone Construction submitted bids for three possible methods of completing the intersection overhaul. The project calls for a three-week complete shutdown with crews working during the day or at night while keeping the intersection at least partially open.
The first option was preferred by county staff members as it could be completed fastest at the lowest price point.
Curb and Gutter Professionals pitched the lowest price on the first option at $1.23 million while Seaboard Construction bid lower on nighttime work at $1.7 million. Riverstone Construction offered the lowest cost for daytime work at $1.62 million.
According to a memo from Public Works Director Dave Austin, just under $1.15 million remains for the project, leaving a shortfall of $81,680 for the complete intersection shutdown, $478,003 for the daytime option and $552,913 for night work.
No matter the option, Austin’s memo states the shortfall could be covered by the roughly $8 million in additional SPLOST revenue collected over the $72.5 million target.
At a SPLOST 2016 Citizen Oversight Committee meeting in December, Austin said the county hopes to begin the project in January and wrap it up before spring break in March. At the same meeting, he said the project will be a major inconvenience for island residents and visitors no matter which alternative the county selects, which is why he prioritized a swift completion.
Cap Fendig, who represents St. Simons Island on the commission, said he expects the commission to have a lively discussion on the matter. While he believes his constituents seem to overwhelmingly prefer the most expensive option from a convenience standpoint, Fendig said he wants to speak with the contractor and hear what his fellow commissioners have to say before coming to a conclusion.
“You see the difference in the bid prices so we will debate whether we think it’s worth taking the extra hit and doing it at night,” Fendig said.
Commissioners will also consider declaring St. Simons Park a passive facility.
The roughly four acres of open green space adjacent to Mallery Park on St. Simons Island is, for all intents and purposes, already passive. It offers no sports equipment, tables, pavilions or any other built park features, and commissioners want to keep it that way.
Fendig said he and at-large Commissioner David O’Quinn were spearheading the effort to preserve the park, once the site of a Mocama Indian village and burial ground. He watched archaeological excavations of the site and wanted its preservation to be one of his first acts as commissioner.
By writing the declaration into county ordinance, any future commissioners who decide they want to build something in the park will have to go through the Islands and Mainland planning commissions and a public hearing to amend the ordinance first.
“We wanted to put a deed restriction on it to make it even tighter, but the attorney advised us that that was not allowed for a county to do,” Fendig said, but enshrining the restriction in local code was the next best thing.”
The meeting will be broadcast live to the county’s YouTube and Facebook accounts.
Other items on the agenda include:
• Appointments to several boards and committees, including the Island and Mainland planning commissions, Brunswick-Glynn County Joint Water and Sewer Commission, Coastal Regional Commission and Glynn County Board of Health.
• A request to rezone a parcel at 4065 U.S. 82 so the owner can install a billboard.
• Two Sea Island rezonings that would allow the owners to landscape and add hardscape elements, including a pool, in the beach and dune protection district.
• A request from the Golden Isles Development Authority to rezone the site of the old Georgia State Patrol post on U.S. 341 to allow construction of an office for a business looking to expand into the area.
• Approval of two grant applications to the state Department of Community Affairs to assist two projects, one to shore up the Johnson rocks on St. Simons Island and another to address drainage issues in the College Park neighborhood.