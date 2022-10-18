Brunswick city commissioners will start their Wednesday meeting early due to a packed agenda.

Among other things, commissioners will discuss a moratorium on the “establishment, expansion or development of a homeless shelter where one is not currently operated,” a rezoning that would allow for a small farming and agricultural education center off Habersham Street near Brunswick High School and an update on a proposed Brunswick-Glynn County joint transit system.

