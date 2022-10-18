Brunswick city commissioners will start their Wednesday meeting early due to a packed agenda.
Among other things, commissioners will discuss a moratorium on the “establishment, expansion or development of a homeless shelter where one is not currently operated,” a rezoning that would allow for a small farming and agricultural education center off Habersham Street near Brunswick High School and an update on a proposed Brunswick-Glynn County joint transit system.
Commissioner Julie Martin said she asked the city attorney to draw up a moratorium that could be passed via a commission resolution to put a stop to any new halfway houses or homeless shelters while the city works to redraft and modify local ordinances.
“Prices have gone up a good bit over the last two years, but nonprofits were buying the larger properties and running recovery homes, and I think people just didn’t want that to continue to happen,” Martin told The News. “… It wasn’t pushed forward, this resolution, to target any one specific entity or group or nonprofit. It’s just to have a waiting period.”
Commissioners will also again hear a proposal to rezone a property at 50 Faith Ave. The request came from 5 Oaks Farms, owned by Adam Wainwright.
The application was deferred at the city’s last meeting due to the lengthy agenda, along with a desire among some commissioners to learn more about the proposal and to speak with the representatives of 5 Oaks, said Commissioner Kendra Rolle.
“One of the main reasons is because the mayor pro tem (Felicia Harris)...wasn’t there, and to give us more time to meet with those individuals,” Rolle said.
If the rezoning is approved, the property would be used as a small-scale farming venture primarily geared toward educating people about agriculture, according to representatives of 5 Oaks. It would include some greenhouses and hydroponics, along with a small field using standard farming techniques to grow blueberries and other produce.
A proposal to create a bus line in the city was put on hold temporarily while the city negotiated the city-county sales tax revenue split, said Brunswick Planning, Development and Codes Director John Hunter.
The last time commissioners discussed the subject was late last year, before current Mayor Cosby Johnson and Rolle joined the commission.
Funding and buy-in from the Glynn County Commission are very important parts of the proposed bus line, said City Manager Regina McDuffie.
“We want the county to participate as a partner. It may not be 50-50, but it is going to require some local funding so we want to engage them,” McDuffie said.
The federal government will pay for part of the system, Hunter said, but local governments will have to work together and pitch in to get it up and running.
It will benefit both city and county residents, as well as businesses, she said. The proposal has the support of College of Coastal Georgia and the Southeast Georgia Health System, she added.
The meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. in Old City Hall, 1229 Newcastle St. in Brunswick. The meeting will also be broadcast live at facebook.com/citybwkga.
In other business, commissioners will:
• Consider awarding a contract for a new restroom and equipment building in Orange Square.
• Rule on a proposed reorganization of the Glynn County Fire Department.
• Consider an agreement with Glynn County regarding Local Option Sales Tax proceeds.
• Hear an update from Pond & Company regarding a redesign of the Lanier-Gloucester intersection.
• Hear from Urbana Perry Park Neighborhood Planning Assembly Chair William Kitts and Vice Chair Anita Collins about concerns in the neighborhood.
• Listen to an update on the Hand in Hand of Glynn’s tiny home village, which is currently under construction on Altama Avenue, infrastructure upgrades at Lover’s Oak and a Goodyear Park infrastructure improvement plan.
• Consider presenting a proclamation to Goodwill Southeast Georgia Director of Marketing and Communications Hillary Bradbury in recognition of National Disability Employment Awareness Month, which is in October.