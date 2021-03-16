The Glynn County Commission will discuss a proposal to reduce the public comment period at Islands Planning Commission meetings when it convenes today.
Public comment periods are distinct from public hearings, which the IPC has no intention of attempting to shorten. Public hearings are relevant to zoning matters, including property rezoning, land use permits and planned development text amendments.
Public comment periods are held to give citizens a chance to point out errors or ask for information on site plans and Pier Village preservation permits.
In 2017, the IPC instituted the public comment policy in a mirror image to public hearings — one hour total, 30 minutes each for those opposed and for those in favor and five minutes per speaker.
Under the proposed policy change, the public comment period would be reduced to 30 minutes total allowing three minutes per speaker, scrapping the “for and against” framework.
Members of the IPC voted unanimously in January to ask the county commission to make the change official by formally adopting it, but commissioners deferred the matter for later discussion.
In other business, commissioners will hear an update on a proposal to widen Canal Road to four lanes from where it tapers to two lanes at the Canal Crossing Shopping Center to its intersection with Glynco Parkway.
Blueprints for the project provided in a memo to county commissioners include a two-lane roundabout at the intersection of Canal and Glynco, which is a separate project included in the Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax 2021 proposal.
Today is the last day to cast a vote in the SPLOST 2021 referendum.
A total of $4 million was allotted to the Canal Road widening project in SPLOST 2016. Right of way acquisition and project design has been ongoing in the intervening years.
Commissioners will also hear an update on a corrective action plan to treat soil and groundwater at Pinova’s Brunswick plant, as well as a pitch from Portum System LLC on a COVID-19 tracking app and two presentations from the county’s Recreation and Park Department on a proposal to expand lifeguard coverage at Gould’s Inlet and a Mallery Park improvement plan proposed by the St. Simons Athletic Association. They also will receive a rundown on the status of SPLOST 2016 projects.
The meeting is scheduled for 2 p.m. on the second floor of the Old Glynn County Courthouse, 701 G St. in Brunswick.