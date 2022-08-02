A request to convert an abandoned hotel into an 87-unit multi-family apartment complex will be considered by the Glynn County Commission at Thursday’s meeting.
A site plan for what is called the Scarlett Street Rezone to expand the existing hotel into a 125-room extended-stay hotel was approved in 2019, but a building permit was never issued and the site plan expired last year.
During a public hearing last month, there were no issues or concerns raised, and the Mainland Planning Commission voted to recommend approval of the request.
A new development called the Walker Road Project will also be considered by commissioners at the meeting. The 18.2-acre site is at the western corner of Walker Road and Golden Isles Parkway is currently vacant and zoned forest agricultural and local commercial.
Developers plan to build homes at market rate with a density of 10 units per acre on about 12.5 acres zoned general residential. The remaining property will be zoned medium residential with a density of 16 homes per acre.
The proposed plan for the water and sewer system is to connect to the Brunswick-Glynn County Joint Water and Sewer System, with the route being determined when the service is available.
The Mainland Planning Commission voted unanimously to recommend approval of the request.
Map International could also be expanding its footprint in the Glynco Parkway Planned Development if the commission approves. The organization is requesting approval of plans to develop two parcels, 35.7-acres combined, to expand operations. The Mainland Planning Commissioner voted unanimously to recommend approval.
A change of zoning request will also be considered for a project on a 10.8-acre tract located at 375 South Port Parkway in Brunswick called South Port Townhomes.
The Mainland Planning Commission is recommending approval with the condition that the property will have a cross street connection to the existing sidewalk on the western side of Southport Parkway.
Consent agenda items of note include:
• Approval of a salary adjust for part-time Probate Court judges to $1,042 a month, or $12,500 a year.
• Approval of the final plat for the Tanglewood subdivision’s final plat of 9,544 acres into 39 lots and three tracts, located at 5382 Ga. 99.
• Approval of the final plat for The Park at Village Creek subdivision at 385 South Harrington Road.
• Approval of the Blythe Island Regional Park Vision Plan.
• Authorize staff to issue an RFP for design services and construction documents for a planned lifesaving tower at Coast Guard Beach Park.