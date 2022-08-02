A request to convert an abandoned hotel into an 87-unit multi-family apartment complex will be considered by the Glynn County Commission at Thursday’s meeting.

A site plan for what is called the Scarlett Street Rezone to expand the existing hotel into a 125-room extended-stay hotel was approved in 2019, but a building permit was never issued and the site plan expired last year.

