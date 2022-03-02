The Glynn County Commission will consider hiring an instructor to teach pickleball lessons at the new public pickleball courts in Kings Park on St. Simons Island when it meets this week.
The county Recreation and Parks Department received some initial pushback from residents and county commissioners who had some concerns about the arrangement, but Director Lisa Gurganus said most she’s talked to have little objection when she explains the full details of the contract.
“With all of our instructors we have a 10-page contract, and they’re paid 70% of the fees that come in. If we made $100 in revenue, the instructor would get $70,” Gurganus said. “It’s standard operating procedure for recreation departments.”
The department also provides lessons for tennis, swimming, karate, SCUBA diving and volleyball via similar agreements, she said.
“That’s how a lot of municipal recreation and parks departments operate,” Gurganus said.
Per the contract, Danny Moore, the professional instructor Gurganus hopes to hire, will work with the recreation department to set the schedule and fees.
On the contract, Moore listed his availability on Monday and Tuesday mornings, Wednesday and Thursday afternoons and Fridays.
“Once we get the agreement, we’ll fine-tune the start date and the lesson schedule and start promoting those,” Gurganus said.
Classes must have at least one participant and no more than four per the contract. Moore’s suggested pricing structure was $50 for private sessions and $30 per person for classes of two or more, with an option for free first-time clinics.
Commissioners will make the final decision as to whether to approve the contract at the Thursday meeting, which is scheduled for 6 p.m. in the Old Glynn County Courthouse.
The commission will also consider:
• Spending $46,595 to resurface two tennis courts at Selden Park.
• Purchasing 14 Ford Explorer pursuit vehicles for the Glynn County Police Department in the amount of $471,100.
• Outsourcing body transport to a private company due to a lack of resources in the Glynn County Coroner’s Office.
• Awarding an $814,685.50 contract to Swindell Construction Co. for a new sidewalk on Old Cypress Mill Road.
• Paying GWES LLC $41,300 to draw up plans for the second phase of a Pier Village drainage project.
• Giving Gateway Behavioral Services $277,200 of the $2 million it received from the federal government’s American Rescue Plan Act, which was approved by Congress last year. The money will be used to address “critical staff shortages” at the mental health facility.