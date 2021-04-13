Property owners along the planned Canal Road widening project are asking for changes to be considered by Glynn County commissioners at Thursday’s meeting.
And the changes will come at a price.
EMC Engineering Services was awarded the bid in August 2019, but it has been asked to make so many changes that it’s asking for an additional $36,000 to revise 21 of the 36 drawings included in the plans for the project.
“EMC understands the perception that the fees included in our addendum for revising the construction plans on the referenced project are too high. The construction and right of way plans for the project have been finalized and we were asked to develop a fee for changing over half of the project to a different typical section,” company officials wrote in their request.
On another issue, the Brunswick Golden Isles Airport will see some welcome financial help through a Federal Aviation Administration program designed to help offset the decline in revenue as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Commissioners will be asked to accept a Federal Airport Improvement Program grant of more than $1 million, and a Concession Addendum grant for more than $8,200.
Also at the meeting, commissioners will consider approval of the environmental review and request for the release of funds for storm water improvements in the College Park neighborhood. The estimated cost for the project is $5.1 million, which will eliminate potential threats to loss of life and property from flooding during periods of heavy rain.
The commission also will take up these matters:
• The Cassina Garden Club has offered to extend its leasehold agreement to maintain and preserve two tracts next to Gascoigne Bluff as a public park and cultural area for the benefit of the public.
• There are three options commissioners will be asked to consider for the Fourth of July fireworks show at St. Simons Island Pier. The options range in cost from $25,000 to $35,000. The recommended option is the $35,000 display bid by Star Fire Corporation.
• A new three-ton boat hoist system at Blythe Island Regional Park will be considered. The bid by Engineered Lifting Systems of $39,525 includes two 3-ton electric hoists and motorized trolleys, one Flex-EX2 radio system and installation and startup.
The commission will meet at 6 p.m. in the second-floor meeting room at the old county courthouse, 701 G Street. Go to glynncounty.org for a link to watch the meeting online.