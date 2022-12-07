The Brunswick City Commission will meet Wednesday to consider, among other things, a rezoning request that would amend plans for a 170-unit apartment complex on Gloucester Street.
Located across from Howard Coffin Park, the lot at 2307 Gloucester St. was once a Days Inn hotel. Called Port City Apartments in city documents, the complex would be five stories tall.
The rezoning request is for a parcel adjacent to the original Days Inn lot. If approved, the rezoning would place the adjacent lot under the same zoning as the hotel lot.
It will not change the plans for the apartment building, according to the application, but will make space for 26 more parking spaces than the original plan included.
“The building will consist of five floors which will include the ground floor garage parking area. Floors two through five will consist of apartment units of varying sizes and floor plan designs,” the rezoning application states.
Brunswick’s Planning and Appeals Commission voted 3-1 in November to recommend the city commission approve the rezoning.
In other business, commissioners will consider making changes to the rules governing the Commercial Property Enhancement Grant program. Via the program, businesses can apply for up to $25,000 to put toward “life safety, ADA compliance, sanitary requirements and critical building improvements.”
“The way it works is all the applications go through the (Brunswick Downtown Development Authority) first, and if they’re outside their jurisdiction, it gets bumped over to us,” said Brunswick Economic Development Department Manager Aku Ntemo. “We’ve got around three applications so far.”
Funding for the grant comes from federal money the city received via the American Rescue Plan Act.
The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. in Old City Hall, 1229 Newcastle St. in Brunswick.
• A contract extension with Glynn County to continue providing recreation and parks services in the city limits until Sept. 4, 2023, at which time the city government will take over.
• A request from Glynn County Tax Commissioner Jeff Chapman to transfer $29,196.92 in proceeds from a property tax sale so the money can be properly distributed among the city, county and Glynn County School Board.
• Six alcohol license renewal requests.
• Financial reports from October.