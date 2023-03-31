Glynn County Commissioner Bo Clark watched in disbelief Saturday when he saw a video for the first time of what appears to be an intoxicated teenager, covered in paint and being sprayed with a garden hose.

He feels police should have brought the video to the attention of the commission, but other commissioners say it is a police matter that should be handled by and left to the expertise of the Glynn County Police Department.

More from this section

Teen out of ICU; DA urges patience while investigation continues

Teen out of ICU; DA urges patience while investigation continues

Nineteen-year-old Trent Lehrkamp — who police say was left by three minors at the hospital emergency room covered in spray paint, barely breathing and with a mixture of drugs and alcohol in his system that nearly killed him — is out of the intensive care unit.