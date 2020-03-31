While it isn’t on the April 1 Brunswick City Commission agenda, Mayor Cornell Harvey said he expects a discussion about the topic on everyone’s mind — coronavirus.
Commissioners will also vote on hiring Regina McDuffie as new city manager at Wednesday’s meeting. Commissioners were unanimous in their decision to offer McDuffie the position two weeks ago. The vote at the meeting will formalize hiring her as city manager.
McDuffie, who is county administrator in Monroe County, will assume her new duties in early May. She replaces Jim Drumm, who resigned in mid January.
Harvey said city commissioners will also consider more restrictions to slow the spread of coronavirus.
“We’ll tighten up the rules a little, maybe,” he said.
Harvey said he participated in a conference call arranged by the Georgia Municipal Association on Monday with other mayors across the state. A doctor from the Georgia Department of Public Health explained the concerns and answered questions.
“A lot of mayors are saying we need something more concrete,” he said.
The governor’s office is also expected to add more restrictions and guidelines that may take the decision out of the city’s hands, he said.
Harvey said he plans to contact Glynn County Commission Chairman Mike Browning to discuss the best way to protect the public.
“The city and the county need to get together with a consolidated message,” he said.