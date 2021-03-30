Commissioners resist plan to repave Gloucester

A plan to repave Gloucester Street and convert it from a four-lane road to one lane each way with a center turn lane was not greeted with enthusiasm at Monday’s Brunswick finance committee meeting.
The plan for the Georgia Department of Transportation to begin the work in mid-April may be delayed if city officials have any say in the work.
The discussion revolved around a traffic study done in 2019 that called for additional turn lanes at the intersection of Gloucester and Lanier Boulevard to help alleviate traffic congestion.
City officials want the recommendations from that traffic study incorporated into the DOT’s plans to repave Gloucester Street. Without the additional turn lanes, the traffic congestion near the beginning and at the end of the school day will make matters worse, commissioner Vincent Williams predicted.
“I see no rhyme or reason to this,” he said. “This won’t work. It’s not going to correct the problem in the long run.”
Commissioner Felicia Harris said DOT’s current plan doesn’t accommodate the traffic on Lanier Boulevard.
“To me, this is a mess in the making,” she said.
City engineer Garrow Alberson said the city still has the option to ask DOT officials to review the planned work and come up with a different design.
Negotiations for a new agreement to split Local Option Sales Tax revenue for the next decade won’t be held between the city and county until next year, but a city committee is being formed to start the process.
City Manager Regina McDuffie said she is accumulating as much information as she can, including old newspaper articles, about the 2012 negotiations.
“We’re getting ready to start talking about this on the city side,” she said.
More immediate attention will be given to the upcoming city budget in coming weeks. McDuffie said she plans to start meeting with city departments in preparation of a budget work session in early May.
A public hearing will be held on June 2, followed by a vote for approval on June 16. One challenge will be to budget for some equipment that would have been funded through a SPLOST if voters had approved it earlier this month.
“Since we don’t have a SPLOST, there are some equipment needs for the budget,” McDuffie said. “Hopefully we don’t have some significant revenue losses.”
The city has added sidewalks to five low-income neighborhoods and has nearly enough money left over to complete the sidewalk addition on Ellis Street. A portion of the street near Palmetto Square has new sidewalks, which makes it less costly to complete the remainder of the street, Alberson said.
There is currently about $107,000 remaining for sidewalk improvements, but it will cost an additional $30,000 to complete the work.
McDuffie said the extra money can be taken from an account holding the overage collected from the previous SPLOST, which expired last year.
“We can pay for projects that go over,” she said. “It’s important to spend this money. This will help us draw these funds down.”