The Brunswick City Commission unanimously voted Wednesday to reject a proposal by the Georgia Department of Transportation to install a pedestrian crossing near Seldon Park.
The proposed crossing at the intersection of Newcastle, Ross and 4th streets would include a light activated by pedestrians instead of the traffic light city commissions want.
The DOT plan would also include a raised median with left-hand turn lanes on a section of Newcastle Street. The raised median would prevent motorists from crossing Newcastle street at the intersection without turning right and going to the nearest turnaround.
The DOT’s proposal didn’t sit well with the commission.
Commissioner Johnny Cason callled the proposal to block the intersection and install a pedestrian-actived flashing light at the intersection unacceptable.
“This is a serious intersection right here,” he said. “It’s ludicrous, is what it is.”
City Manager Regina McDuffie recommended commissioners reject the DOT proposal, expressing concerns that motorists will make illegal left-hand turns if the intersection is blocked by a raised median.
Commissioner Julie Martin said vehicles travel at a high speed on that stretch of road and a traffic light is needed. But DOT officials said there is not enough pedestrian traffic at the intersection to warrant a traffic light.
Commissioners argued there would be more pedestrian traffic if the intersection was safe to cross on foot.
Mayor Cornell Harvey questioned the wisdom of the DOT officials who made the recommended changes at the intersection to make it safer for pedestrians to get to and from Seldon Park.
“We have been trying to get a traffic light there,” he said. “A traffic light would be a lot cheaper.”
They voted to ask DOT officials to consider another alternative to the planned crosswalk.
Earlier in the meeting, commissioners were given an update on an ongoing effort to update the city’s zoning ordinance.
Eric Landon, director of planning and government service for the Coastal Regional Commission, is working with city officials on the project. A goal is to make planning codes more reader friendly, with a table of contents that make if easy to find information.
Landon said the improvements include more clarity of the definitions listed in ordinances and an update of sign and buffer ordinances.
The updates will also include ways to protect neighborhood commercial homes and help resolve conflicts with residential uses such as home-based businesses. The ongoing study is also looking at the possibility of an “institutional zone” that would include the area around Brunswick High School, College of Coastal Georgia and Southeast Georgia Health System.
Russ Marne, a senior planner for Coastal Regional Commission, said all three institutions are in close proximity and they are all expanding. The creation of a zone could address issues such as piecemeal parking lots around the hospital and tree removal.
A zone could also help establish more affordable housing near workplaces for employees, Marne said.
Earlier in the meeting, commissioners listened to a presentation from an electric scooter rental company proposing to start a pilot program in Brunswick. Kate Shoemaker, senior account representative for Bird Ride Inc., said the pilot program would be at no cost to the city and serve as an alternative mode of transportation for short-distrance trips and errands.
Customers would have to be licensed drivers over the age of 18 and be limited to traveling on any roads allowable for bicycle travel, with city officials having the discretion to limit the scooters to specific roads.
The scooters can be driven one way and dropped off anywhere within the travel zone. And another person can jump on that same scooter to go to another part of town, Shoemaker said.
A fleet manager would be responsible for renting and maintaining the scooters, which have become popular modes of transportation in other parts of the nation, including cities smaller than Brunswick, she said.
A town in Virginia with a population of 6,000 has more than 100 riders a day, she said. The cost is $1 to unlock the scooter and .30 cents a minute afterward. The average ride costs $5, she said. Riders would be required to wear their own helmets.
Martin asked about the need for new ordinances if the program is approved. Shoemaker said many cities simply restrict the scooters to the roads where bicycles can normally travel. Any violations such as underage drivers are law enforcement issues, she said.
Harvey asked if the company had looked at possible markets on St. Simons and Jekyll islands. Shoemaker said the company’s strategy team identified Brunswick as a likely place to establish scooter service.